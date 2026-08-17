Let's Marry Harry Is A Train-Wreck But That's Exactly Why I Like It

I have mixed feelings about dating reality TV shows. I generally find them very boring, but Netflix, somehow, has made me tune into all their best ones. Therefore, I was somewhat familiar with Harry Jowsey because I watched his season of Too Hot To Handle. His relationship with Francesca Farago was one of the most interesting things about that season.

Then I watched every season of Perfect Match, and he was on that. So I knew who Harry was, but that’s also why I immediately rolled my eyes when I heard of Let’s Marry Harry. I expected a trainwreck and got one, but that’s also why it was interesting.

Warning: Let’s Marry Harry spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Let’s Marry Harry Almost Feels Like A Reality TV Dating Show Parody

Many of the popular reality dating shows feel formulaic. You know what to expect on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and similar shows. We’re supposed to buy into the fairytale that one person will date multiple people for a few weeks and somehow meet their future spouse and soulmate. Statistically, The Bachelor franchise doesn’t have the best track record. Sometimes the couples who meet off-camera have a better lasting track record.

However, I don’t think many of these fans tune in for the happily ever after. They want to take the journey and buy the fantasy. Let’s Marry Harry tries to emulate that fairytale dating show quality, but it feels even more inauthentic than some of the other shows. You know Harry doesn’t mean anything he’s saying.

He’s just saying it because he knows it’s what viewers want to hear and see. His lines feel scripted. It’s almost more cringe than every reality dating show because at least sometimes you believe the people.

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I Didn't Believe Any Of The Love Stories

Harry’s inauthenticity is easy to spot. The women not as much. I couldn’t tell if any of them really believed they had a chance at marrying him. Harry didn’t really have chemistry with any of the women, so it made their relationships feel like an act. They didn’t want him; he didn’t want them. They were all participating in a not-so-elaborate farce.

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The few women who seemed to like him got hurt. This made watching Let’s Marry Harry even more uncomfortable. You know going into this show that even if Harry marries someone, it won’t last. The show just continues to confirm this suspicion by showcasing him using this opportunity to hook up with many women in a short span.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harry Didn't Charm Me In Let's Marry Harry

Let’s Marry Harry kept telling us how charming he is, but I didn’t see it. He felt like an older version of the same young man we met on Too Hot To Handle. Self-involved to the point of not really caring if his actions had consequences.

This type of personality and behavior makes for a great reality TV character, especially one who can create great iconic TV moments, but not for a great husband. Maybe in a few years or decades he will become a guy worth marrying, but he hasn’t gotten there yet. Let’s Marry Harry follows all the rules of standout dating reality TV shows, but it doesn’t even believe what it’s selling, and that makes it an enjoyable show to watch in fascination and judgment.

Stream Let’s Marry Harry on Netflix.