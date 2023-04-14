Charlamagne Tha God Once Discussed Pete Davidson’s Penis With Kanye West. Then He Talked To The SNL Star About His BDE

Peacock+ probably hoped we’d be talking about Pete Davidson’s upcoming series Bupkis this week. There’s been a little bit of that, but the big, attention-grabbing story has been Pete Davidson commenting on his own BDE. Or possible lack thereof? Intriguingly, he talked to Charlamagne Tha God about it, which is fitting because this is a topic the host has seemingly been interested in for a while.

Here’s the gist. I know the news cycle moves on really fast, but if you can remember all the way back to October of 2022, Charlamagne Tha God was talking about Mr. Davidson’s endowment. In fact, he relayed that he had spoken to Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West about the SNL star's alleged BDE.

So he’s going on and on, and then finally he goes, ‘My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?! My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?!’ He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?

Of course, all anyone heard about this reported exchange was “Pete Davidson has a 10-inch penis.” So, now the actor is looking to set the record straight on size.

Charlamagne Tha God Talks To Davidson

Cut to April of 2023 and Pete Davidson’s out there doing press for the aforementioned Bupkis. So, he headed to The Breakfast Club, hosted by none other than Charlamagne Tha God, whom he is friends with in real life (more on that later). The two were talking about other names that were considered for the streaming series before they landed on Bupkis when Charlamagne asked, “nothing about your penis [was considered]?" Davidson shook his head and actually commented on the longtime rumors:

I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal sized penis. It’s not too big or too small. It’s just like, you know, I don’t understand that. It’s like big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt. It’s what I was told!

So there you have it, from the horse’s mouth itself. The rumor really went viral some time ago, after Kim Kardashian said she made a move during her time on SNL because of the BDE rumors. Kim and Pete went on to have a high-profile relationship, but have since broken up. And yet, the rumors have lasted longer than the romance.

The Two Are Friends In Real Life

While Kanye West and Pete Davidson clearly had some tense exchanges, in real life Pete and Charlamagne are pals. The radio host has said as much before, noting he's known the SNL star since he was about 16. He mentioned on the Brilliant Idiots podcast:

Pete is really our friend. We’ve known Pete since he was like 16. ...I’m saying this for people that don’t know – Pete Davidson started with us at Geico, you know, when we was doing Geico, I’ve known Pete like… 11 years now! He’s just a cool, quiet kid. He minds his business, he’s one of the first people that I can remember openly talking about going to therapy, you know what I’m saying?

The two have had candid Internet conversations a few times, but this time he didn't beat around the bush when bringing up his pal's size. At least, perhaps now the issue can be put to rest.

