Ye’s Posts About Pete Davidson Made Their Mark. How The Former SNL Star Is Reportedly Dealing With The ‘Negativity’

Fans of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance had just heard about how the two were keeping in touch as Davidson filmed a movie in Australia , so they were likely shocked a few days ago when it was announced that the couple had broken up after nine months . As we know, though, a lot of their relationship was marred by Kardashian’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, publicly attacking both her (while also sometimes trying to win Kardashian back) and Davidson on social media, in the press, and in his songs. Now, we know how the former SNL star is handling all of West’s “negativity.”

What Has Pete Davidson Done To Deal With Negativity From Kanye West?

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took their romance Instagram official back in March, but there were several weeks where Kanye West was openly dismissive of or (some would say) downright bullying Davidson in song and online, to the point where West was suspended from Instagram and cut from the list of Grammy performers . According to a source close to Davidson who spoke with People , the comedian and actor had to seek help, beginning in April, to handle all of the attacks from West. The source said:

[Davidson] has been in trauma therapy in large part [because of West’s public attacks]. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help. [He] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship. Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.

While the consequences West suffered from his many social media posts led to a cease-fire when it came to his declared “civil war” against Davidson , the Bodies Bodies Bodies star’s breakup with Kardashian caused West to return to Instagram just to roast Davidson , in a Photoshopped image that declared the comedian/actor “dead at age 28.”

During his extensive rants against Davidson, West used his song, “Eazy,” to take extensive shots at him, even threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” while lobbing a number of unflattering names at him online and encouraging his fans to “scream” at Davidson if they saw him in public. And, it’s possible that West’s words led to people showing up at the home Davidson shared with his mother , causing security issues.

Apparently, West’s post about their break up (which has since been deleted) caused both Kardashian and Davidson’s teams to contact Instagram about it, adding that it’s posts like that from West which have caused Davidson to be “absent from social media.”

Hopefully, now that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer together, and Kanye West has gotten one last dig in, he’ll leave Davidson alone, and continue co-parenting and recovering from his own break up with Kardashian in a quieter way, as Davidson learns to process all the negative attention from West.