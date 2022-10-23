Charlamagne Tha God Claims Kanye West Once Argued With Him About Pete Davidson’s Penis and More
Those "10-inch" rumors really got to Ye, appaently.
Kanye West has been at odds with a lot of people lately for a bevy of controversial statements. In October alone, Ye caused drama at Paris Fashion Week that was followed by anti-Semitic comments, which were followed by a statement about George Floyd’s 2020 murder that has his family planning to sue the rapper for $250 million. But of all the subjects that the “Heartless” artist tends to rant about, Pete Davidson has got to be near the top of the list, and Charlamagne Tha God recalled an argument he had with Ye in regards to Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend’s penis.
Pete Davidson’s reputation for being well-endowed was apparently one of the reasons Kanye West was bothered by his estranged wife’s relationship with the comedian. But when he called up Charlamagne Tha God, that wasn’t the only thing on Ye’s mind, as he also told the radio host that they needed to “save” Kim Kardashian. Charlamagne Tha God relayed the story on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, saying:
Apparently Kanye West told Charlamagne Tha God that Kim Kardashian was at risk of suffering a tragic end like that of Marilyn Monroe, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 36. That wasn’t the only time the rapper expressed concerns of that type, as during his social media “civil war” against Pete Davidson, Ye said he was worried the former Saturday Night Live comedian’s history with addiction would lead to his children’s mother getting “hooked on drugs.”
Charlamagne Tha God recalled that the rapper then started “screaming” about Pete Davidson and the alleged size of his penis, saying:
Back in 2018, when Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, the “7 Rings” singer made a cheeky comment on Twitter about the comedian’s 10-inch package, and Davidson’s dating history that includes Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and more have only served to support the rumors that he’s packing heat. Scott Disick even referenced it on Kim Kardashian’s Bahama vacation pics.
Those rumors might have actually played a part in the beginning of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, as the reality star revealed on The Kardashians that she’d heard about that Big Dick Energy, and was “basically DTF.”
While the couple may have broken up after nine months of dating, it’s reported that Pete Davidson has been supporting his ex-girlfriend through Kanye West’s controversies. West, meanwhile, has allegedly hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer, as a number of the rapper's former business partners — including Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue — continue to distance themselves from him. Only time will tell what the future holds for Ye regarding his personal and professional relationships.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.