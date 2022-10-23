Charlamagne Tha God Claims Kanye West Once Argued With Him About Pete Davidson’s Penis and More

Kanye West has been at odds with a lot of people lately for a bevy of controversial statements . In October alone, Ye caused drama at Paris Fashion Week that was followed by anti-Semitic comments, which were followed by a statement about George Floyd’s 2020 murder that has his family planning to sue the rapper for $250 million . But of all the subjects that the “Heartless” artist tends to rant about, Pete Davidson has got to be near the top of the list, and Charlamagne Tha God recalled an argument he had with Ye in regards to Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend’s penis.

Pete Davidson’s reputation for being well-endowed was apparently one of the reasons Kanye West was bothered by his estranged wife’s relationship with the comedian. But when he called up Charlamagne Tha God, that wasn’t the only thing on Ye’s mind, as he also told the radio host that they needed to “save” Kim Kardashian. Charlamagne Tha God relayed the story on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, saying:

He calls me, he’s basically trying to get me on board to shit on somebody he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson. Like, you’re not calling me just to call me. You know Pete is my friend. … He’s like, ‘Oh you know, we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe. You know what happened to Marilyn Monroe, right? Marilyn Monroe died of drug addiction, so we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe.’ Talking about Kim [Kardashian]. I’m like, ‘You know, Pete is my friend right?’

Apparently Kanye West told Charlamagne Tha God that Kim Kardashian was at risk of suffering a tragic end like that of Marilyn Monroe, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 36. That wasn’t the only time the rapper expressed concerns of that type, as during his social media “civil war” against Pete Davidson , Ye said he was worried the former Saturday Night Live comedian’s history with addiction would lead to his children’s mother getting “hooked on drugs.”

Charlamagne Tha God recalled that the rapper then started “screaming” about Pete Davidson and the alleged size of his penis, saying:

So he’s going on and on, and then finally he goes, ‘My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?! My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?!’ He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?

Back in 2018, when Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, the “7 Rings” singer made a cheeky comment on Twitter about the comedian’s 10-inch package , and Davidson’s dating history that includes Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and more have only served to support the rumors that he’s packing heat. Scott Disick even referenced it on Kim Kardashian’s Bahama vacation pics.

Those rumors might have actually played a part in the beginning of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship , as the reality star revealed on The Kardashians that she’d heard about that Big Dick Energy , and was “basically DTF.”