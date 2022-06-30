Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

There are plenty of celebrity relationships that I have seen come and go. Some I’ve even rooted for and fallen in love with, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively , but there are some that I just never saw coming - and one of those was Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

While it’s not like these two never interacted before, I genuinely didn’t think that something like a Saturday Night Live guest hosting spot would be what gave Kardashian a great new love. But, Scarlett Johannsson met her husband, Colin Jost, at SNL, as well, so it’s not completely surprising that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have followed in those steps.

For those who are wondering just as much as I am about the relationship that these two share, here is the ultimate timeline of their romance - starting off with that famous kiss.

(Image credit: NBC)

October 2021 - Kim And Pete Starred In A Sketch Together On SNL, And Shared A Kiss

Who would have thought that Kim Kardashian guest-hosting Saturday Night Live would lead to all of this? On October 9th, Kim Kardashian hosted an episode of the famous sketch show, where she did an Aladdin-themed sketch with Pete Davidson, sharing an on-screen kiss.

While there were plenty of other instances from this night that were publicized, such as Kanye West storming off during Kim’s monologue, according to Buzzfeed - this was probably one of the highlights of the night. And, for good reason, as it started a whole relationship. While these two had met before - having both been to a birthday party for Kid Cudi in 2019, according to Kim’s Twitter account - this was where they really got to know each other.

(Image credit: YouTube)

October 2021 - They’re Spotted Holding Hands Together At Knott's Scary Farm

It wasn’t long before a spark began to grow between Davidson and Kardashian. Also in October 2021, according to People Magazine , the two were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm. A source at the time said they were just friends , but over time, it was proven that this was only the beginning for the two of them.

(Image credit: Universal)

November 2021 - They Are Spotted Out Having Dinner Together In Staten Island

Pete Davidson is the legendary King of Staten Island (if you haven’t seen that Judd Apatow movie, go watch it now), so it makes sense for the local boy to take Kim Kardashian to see his home. According to E! News, they were spotted going out for a nice meal together at Staten Island’s Campania.

While it wasn’t like this completely confirmed they were dating - as any two friends could go out to dinner together - it certainly didn’t extinguish those romance rumors.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

December 2021 - They Went To Go See Spider-Man: No Way Home Together

Spider-Man: No Way Home broke plenty of records and was a huge hit. I’m quite sure that nearly everyone saw it - and of course, both Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian saw it, as well. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see the best fan-service film of all time (in my opinion)?

According to People , the pair was spotted heading out on a date night in New York to go see the movie, because Davidson had the night off from SNL due to a spike in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They were joined by Scott Disick.

(Image credit: Hulu/NBC)

January 2022 - The Couple Decided To Sneakily Vacation In The Bahamas Together

While New Year's for the couple was both spent doing different things, it wasn’t long before they decided to go off on a trip together - all the way to the Bahamas. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were off having fun together to celebrate the new year:

Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together. The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami.

Talk about some trip for “just friends,” as the couple hadn’t confirmed their relationship at this point. But, that doesn’t last for long.

A post shared by @kimkardashian (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

March 2022 - Kim Confirms Their Relationship Via Instagram

Finally! It wasn’t long after their trip to the Bahamas that Kim decided to take to Instagram and confirm that they were together. In the legendary Instagram photo that Kim posted , it showed her all dressed up in one picture, but in another, it features both she and Pete, with the latter looking up at her cutely.

This is followed by several other pictures, with a caption saying “who’s car are we gonna take?”, which is a reference to the 2010 film, The Town. However, this was the moment where we all knew something was finally happening between these two, and they looked so happy to be there.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

April 2022 - Pete Meets Kim’s Children At Some Point

The general public didn’t know about this until June 2022, but back in April of the same year, Kim took it upon herself to introduce Pete to her children. In an interview with Today , Kim confirmed that she actually started dating Pete in October 2021, and talked it over with a lot of people before waiting “six months” to introduce her children to her new partner:

I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.

Since Pete has been spotted hanging out with Kim’s children on a couple of occasions now, I’d say that this introduction went over swimmingly.

(Image credit: Gotham/Contributor)

May 2022 - Kim And Pete Go To The Met Gala Together

Kim Kardashian was certainly turning heads when she wore that iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala, but to me, I was more in love with the fact that both Kim and Pete went to the Met Gala together.

The two of them were looking so cute, and in their first official public appearance, they truly rocked it in both of those amazing get-ups. They certainly make a stunning pair, indeed.

A post shared by @kimkardashian (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

June 2022 - The Couple Enjoys Fun Times In The Sun Together

What’s better than a vacation to the Bahamas with your loved one? Another vacation! Both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on another sun filled, fun trip to a tropical paradise together, according to Kim’s Instagram , where she posted several pictures of her and her partner off in the water, smiling and having fun.

These two are just adorable and I only hope that their relationship continues to grow and flower as time goes on.