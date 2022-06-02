Kim Kardashian Heard The Rumors About Pete Davidson And Was DTF, But She Explained Why It's More Than That Now

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Episode 8 of The Kardashians, “Never Go Against the Family.”

We knew going into the first season of The Kardashians that we wouldn’t be seeing Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on the show, but we were promised the tea on how the couple came together following her appearance on Saturday Night Live . Well, y’all, that promise has been fulfilled. On Episode 8 of the famous family’s new reality show, which streams new episodes for those with Hulu subscriptions each Thursday, Kim got candid about her initial interest in the comedian, admitting it wasn’t exactly a full-blown relationship with the notorious lothario that she'd had in mind when she contacted him post-SNL.

Pete Davidson has fascinated the general public with his dating history, as fans have wondered how he’s been able to attract so many of the hottest stars in entertainment, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and now Kim Kardashian. The former Saturday Night Live cast member has been associated with having “Big Dick Energy,” after ex-fiancée Grande alluded to his package being “10 inches” back in 2018. The Skims founder was apparently intrigued, as Kardashian finally revealed the deets about how she and Davidson reconnected after sharing a kiss on live television in October 2021:

So this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then, when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my afterparty — everyone was at my afterparty — does not give me the time of day.

Was Pete Davidson really showing Kim Kardashian that sexy indifference? Chris Rock — who also appeared in a sketch with Kardashian that night on SNL — said he had a feeling Davidson might shoot his shot — after all he’d tried to get her number before ! — but not showing up for the afterparty could have been a risky move. Apparently the reality star wasn’t discouraged, because she said she got the Meet Cute actor’s number from Saturday Night Live’s producers a few days later and texted him. In her words:

I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him. I was just thinking, like, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there. Like I need to just, like, jump-start my… I was just basically DTF.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t looking for Mr. Right; she was looking for Mr. Right Now! Her SNL appearance did come in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West, and apparently she saw a good opportunity to get back on the horse. Though she may have been “down to fuck,” and wasn't all about starting anything long-term with Pete Davidson, that is exactly what happened.

The couple seems to be getting increasingly serious eight months after their first ride on the magic-carpet. Pete Davidson’s gotten multiple tattoos in his girlfriend’s honor (and even tattoos for her four children ), and they might be planning to spend some time Down Under , if you know what I mean. (Australia...I mean Australia...probably.) It may have started as a hook-up, but it’s turned into so much more, and Kim Kardashian had nothing but complimentary things to say on The Kardashians (opens in new tab) about her new love:

Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met, like the best heart. People always say, like, ‘He’s so funny,’ and it has to do with how funny he is. That’s, like fourth on my list of why I like him. Always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. Like he’s really, really thoughtful and humble and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is ‘genuine.’