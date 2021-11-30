Charli D’Amelio Reportedly Speaks Out After Fans Think She Has Beef With TikTok Rival Addison Rae

Keeping tabs on who is following whom on which social media platforms can be exhausting, albeit occasionally intriguing. Such was the case when this week I learned that popular TikTok star Charli D’ Amelio had reportedly stopped following Addison Rae on Instagram. Why is this a big deal? Well the two wildly popular social media stars basically came up together in the industry.

Initially, both Charli D’ Amelio and Addison Rae came up on social media through The Hype House, a collective based out of Los Angeles that helps personalities make a name for themselves. D’Amelio, her sister Dixie and Rae have all since seemingly left the collective, but seemingly got along fine. That is, until Charli deleted Addision from her Instagram followers.

Obviously, this got the speculation mill rolling. Charli D’Amelio is the #1 personality on TikTok, but Addison Rae is not far behind at #3. (She actually used to be in second place, but Khaby Lame has since taken over that spot.) Did they have beef? Do they no longer like one another? Are there problems there?

The good news? This doesn’t seem to be a feud in the making, despite the Internet chatter about possible drama between the two popular social stars. In since-deleted posts, Amelio herself came out to clarify the situation and says that she has no problem with Addison Rae. What she allegedly did have a problem with was her Instagram account.

In a post that was captured via screenshot The D’Amelio Show star reportedly said that her account was simply being problematic. While that didn’t stop the chatter, she did allegedly say “I follow so many account[s] it backs it up,” also noting:

Don’t worry, everything is okay my account is on hold but I will be able to follow more fan pages if my account is less packed, which means I have to start over from 0. I love you all!

She went on to explain in posts captured by YouTube persona DefNoodles that she will continue making changes in the coming weeks. Really unfollowing a competitor would be off-brand for the social media star, particularly given how she’s spoken out in the past about hating how competitive the job has gotten. In addition, seemingly corroborating these posts is Charli D’Amelio’s Instagram account itself, which currently only boasts 10 posts and 106 followers. Bad news for Addison Rae; it’s true, she didn’t make the cut. It looks like Paris Hilton did though! That’s hot. (Sorry.)

Meanwhile Addison Rae’s been been busy hanging out with her pal Kourtney Kardashian and even hawking some items for Black Friday , so she doesn’t seem to be sweating this at all. It’s also worth noting that at the time of this writing, she still follows her former work pal (and also follows Paris Hilton, but I digress) on Instagram, which also lends credence to there being no beef between the two ladies.