Chiwetel Ejiofor Admits He Never Actually Met The ‘American’ Renée Zellweger Until Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Was Done Filming: 'It Was A Bit Discombobulating’

While the majority of the Bridget Jones cast is British, the film's star, Renée Zellweger, is American. However, you'd probably never know it, because her British accent is on point. To that point, we got to see her in the titular role again as Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiered on the 2025 movie schedule . She had some new co-stars too, including Chiwetel Ejiofor. Now, the actor is opening up about working with the film's star and how he didn't really meet the ‘American’ actress until after they wrapped the film.

The Love Actually alum caught up with Vanity Fair about the film that's available to stream with a Peacock subscription . While some of the great Chiwetel Ejiofor films breached the conversation, it was his experience on the threequel set and his thoughts about Zellweger’s commitment to Jones that took center stage.

He noted that the Jerry Maguire actress was already in character when he got to the set, and it was only after they wrapped that he got to know the real her, including her accent, saying:

It was interesting because she didn't really transform. From the moment that I met her she was in her Bridget Jones accent. She always came across as a British person. It's only been when we've been doing press now that I have heard her actually as herself, as a Texan.

It’s not a surprise that Ejiofor met the triple threat in that manner. Zellweger’s accolades and career have an impressive range, from hit musicals to period pieces and from comedy to kids' projects, so she knows no bounds. The dedication the Judy star commits to is nothing short of impressive, and honestly, half of the time I forget that she isn’t a British person while watching any of the Jones movies.

The 12 Years A Slave actor then explained how he processed the whole experience, saying hearing Zellweger use two accents was something that took him a minute to take in. He also shared that it was like remeeting a person he already half knew, while reaffiming why her performance is so good:

Initially, it was sort of surprising, a bit odd. It's like meeting somebody for the first time that you've actually been spending a lot of time with. It's a bit discombobulating, but I suppose why it's so convincing when she's actually on camera.

Hearing the Doctor Strange actor expand on his experience with the A-List Texan is surprising, but it makes Renée Zellweger’s best flicks all the better. She's so excellent in films like Bridget Jones and Chicago, and hearing about her commitment to her accent and performance is incredible. (Honestly, I had to go watch a video of her accepting an award to remember she does have a pretty distinct Texas accent.)

If you haven’t dove into the world of the dorky yet lovable British reporter, watching Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is 100% a move you should make. Both stars have films that are considered the best rom-coms ever , and their relationship in Mad About The Boy delivers some great performances that easily compare with their former roles. It also doesn’t hurt to have a lot of returning cast members, including Hugh Grant and a glimpse of Colin Firth alongside newcomer Leo Woodall.

As for Chiwetel Ejiofor’s eventual official meeting of the ‘American’ Renée Zellweger post-filming Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy–better late than never! Hopefully, he’s wrapped his head around it by now, and I follow suit and work through remembering that she is from Texas and not British.