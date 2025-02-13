How To Watch Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Online And Stream Exclusively On Peacock In The US

How To Watch Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Online

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy – Synopsis

Nine years on from our last run-in with Renée Zellwegger's Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones' Baby, we return to the life of Helen Fielding's brilliant and charming leading lady. After finally – finally – ending up with the dashing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and having two children together, the new movie finds Bridget widowed and looking to find her spark again. Getting a theatric release around the world, the fourth instalment is available to stream now on Peacock exclusively in the States. We explain how to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy online and from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

First embodying the big-knicker-wearing, do-it-for-the-plot helming heroine in the original 2001 movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns for her fourth outing as the loveable, quintessentially British character. Now well and truly in her middle age era, we find Bridget ready to get back in the saddle by way of the dreaded apps after losing the love of her life, Mark Darcy, four years prior.

A single mother of 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, it's fair to say Bridget has been struggling – even with the unlikely help of one Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) (turns out he didn't die after all) to help raise her children. Bolstered by her Urban Family (Shazzer, Jude, and Tom), as well as gynaecologist Dr Rawlings (Emma Thompson), Bridget ends up meeting Roxster (Leo Woodall, The White Lotus, One Day), a boy twenty-years her junior, while also getting mixed up with her son's science teacher (portrayed by Chitwetel Ejiofor).

Promising plenty of heart and outrageous humor, much like the previous three films diehard fans will also be happy to learn the screenplay for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was in part written by Helen Fielding, ensuring the authenticity of a beloved character shines through from page to screen once again.

Releasing in cinemas internationally, the movie is going straight to streaming in the US. Read on for how to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy online from anywhere.

How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

The US is the only country where Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is going straight to streaming. It'll be available to watch exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, February 13, a day before its international release on Valentine's Day.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Better still, if you are up for a whole 12 months up front, currently its cheaper Premium annual plan is going for just $29.99 – a 62% saving.

Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re a Kiwi in America trying to access TVNZ Plus, or an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Can I Stream Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Outside of the US?

Outside of the US, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will get a theatrical release internationally. That means you can't currently stream the fourth Bridget Jones movie from the comfort of your own home unlike those lucky sods in the States – you'll need to head out to the movies to see the latest in this series of romantic comedies that has become something of a British cult classic.

American oversea? Use a VPN to join a US server and access your Peacock subscription from anywhere.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Trailer

Who Is In The Cast Of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scott Wallaker

Leo Woodall as Roxster

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones

Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones

Isla Fisher as Rebecca

Josette Simon as Talitha

Nico Parker as Chloe

Leila Farzar as Nicolette

Shirley Henderson as Jude

Sally Phillips as Shazzer

Sarah Solemani as Miranda

Celia Imrie as Una Alconbury

James Callis as Tom

Joanna Scanlan as Cathy