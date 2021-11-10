Clifford The Big Red Dog Streaming: How To Watch The New Family-Friendly Comedy Online

There has been talk of adapting the iconic line of children’s books and later animated series Clifford the Big Red Dog for the better part of a decade, and after all that time the lovable pup is finally here! Following several delays and postponed release dates, the family-friendly live-action comedy is out in the wild this week, ready for kids and parents alike to take in the fun, oversized adventure. Better yet, you don’t have to go far to see the larger-than-life pup in action because you'll have the option to check out Clifford the Big Red Dog streaming from the comfort of your own home, with or without your four-legged friends.

How To Watch Clifford The Big Red Dog Streaming

Not all that long ago if your kids wanted to see the latest children’s movie, the whole family would have to jump into the station wagon or minivan and drive on down to the local cineplex. Well, a lot has changed in the past few years and you can watch Clifford the Big Red Dog streaming as part of a family movie night or to keep the kids occupied while you catch up on cleaning the house or have a couple of hours to yourself. In September 2021, Deadline reported that Paramount Pictures elected to send Clifford to the Paramount+ streaming service just like PAW Patrol: The Movie a month earlier.

Clifford The Big Red Dog will be available to watch streaming for Paramount+ subscribers starting Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All you'll need to do to watch the latest adaptation of the classic series of books is click on the link below.

Is Clifford The Big Red Dog Showing In Theaters?

But what if you and your kids were really looking to seeing Clifford the Big Red Dog on the big screen after hearing about the movie for the past few years? Well, you’re in luck because Clifford the Big Red Dog is also showing in theaters as of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. When Paramount Pictures announced that the movie would be heading to its streaming platform, the studio also revealed that the new adventure would also have a traditional theatrical run alongside it.

How To Watch Clifford The Big Red Dog TV Show Online

After checking out Clifford the Big Red Dog streaming on Paramount+ or at your local theater, why not come home and introduce your kids to the animated series of the same name. The long-running series first aired in 2000 with the late John Ritter providing the voice of the massive titular pup, and saw Clifford get in all sorts of adventures with his friends of all shapes, sizes, and species. All in all, there are more than 60 episodes split up into five collections, giving you and your kids hours of wholesome entertainment to enjoy.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be streaming on Paramount+ and showing in theaters nationwide starting November 10, 2021. If you want to know what else is coming out the final weeks of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s updated list of 2021 new movie releases.