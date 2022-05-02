Cobra Kai's Creators Have A New Netflix Show That Sounds Like An Action Remake Of The Hangover

Cobra Kai’s creators struck gold with their spinoff series of The Karate Kid, and while Netflix subscribers are already satisfied with that, the co-creators are working on another potential hit. Co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have a new Netflix show on the way, and it sounds like an action remake of The Hangover.

Similar to Cobra Kai, the latest from its co-creators is an action-comedy show, although Obliterated is wildly different than any adventure Johnny Lawrence or others might get caught up in. Obliterated is the story of an elite special forces team that dismantles a bomb in Las Vegas, and then rightfully goes out to celebrate. Unfortunately, after celebrating to the absolute max with drugs, alcohol, and sex, they learn they didn’t deactivate the actual bomb.

Together, they must overcome their impaired states, personal issues, and a lot of other stuff in an attempt to save Las Vegas from a catastrophic event. The series is currently set for eight 45-minute episodes, and Deadline reports casting as well as production begins this summer.

There’s no word yet on who will star in the series, but given Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald’s love of the '80s, I’d love to see an ensemble of the era’s icons in the mix. Of course, I’m not sure how many '80s stars would still look the part to be a part of an elite special forces team, but I’d love to see who they can find to potentially revive the decade and its pop culture icons. That’s especially true with this Hangover-esque setting of Las Vegas, which naturally creates a lot of weird scenarios for writers to play with. It could also work with newer stars as well!

It’s worth noting that TBS originally had the rights to the show and that Obliterated was previously slated to premiere there. Netflix’s news that it now has the series comes not long after the news went out that TBS is halting original programming in the time since the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger. It’s unknown if Obliterated arriving at Netflix was a result of that, or if TBS passed on the project sometime before. In either case, Cobra Kai started off at YouTube and jumped to Netflix, so maybe this is just a trend with shows from this bunch?

Obliterated could be the next big series for Netflix, so the news couldn’t come at a better time. With Ozark and other Netflix shows coming to an end in 2022 or getting cancelled , the streaming service could use some new hits. For fans’ sake, I’m hoping it’s just as good as Cobra Kai, though that could be too high of a bar for a new show. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that the wait for Season 5 of Cobra Kai isn’t far off.