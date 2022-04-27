Netflix Just Cancelled Its Fourth One-Season Show Of 2022

2022 has already been a rough year for Netflix with the loss of customers despite delivering the long-awaited Season 2 of Bridgerton, and now yet another first-season show has been cancelled. Pretty Smart, a comedy starring Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment and former Runaways star Gregg Sulkin (among others), has officially gotten the axe from the streaming giant.

Pretty Smart has been cancelled after a first season comprised of ten episodes that released back in October 2021, according to TVLine, after ending on a romantic cliffhanger for Emily Osment's Chelsea. The stage was set for a second season of the sitcom created by former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writers Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, but fans are out of luck when it comes to finding out what would have happened next.

Now, Pretty Smart joins the likes of Paris Hilton's Cooking with Paris, sci-fi horror series Archive 81 (just a couple of months after its debut), and the dramedy On the Verge in being cancelled by Netflix after just one season in 2022. The list of Netflix cancellations is pretty long at this point, as there are far more shows that got the axe than there are breakout hits like Bridgerton and Stranger Things, the latter of which will finally release Volume 1 of Season 4 in May.

There are no ratings or viewership numbers publicly available for Pretty Smart to show how well it played with subscribers, but evidently those numbers just weren't enough for Netflix to decide to order another batch of episodes. The news is unfortunate for fans, but not altogether surprising. Nearly seven months have passed since Season 1 premiered in early October of last year, and leading lady Emily Osment landed a role on one of network television's biggest comedies.

Additionally, Emily Osment has been bumped up to series regular status on Young Sheldon after a bombshell reveal tied her character to a longtime regular on the Big Bang Theory spinoff. Unless the actress was going to somehow pull double duty on two sitcoms on different platforms, the Young Sheldon promotion was a sign that Pretty Smart was pretty much finished even before the official news.

At the time of writing, Netflix has not released a statement about the end of Pretty Smart, but viewers can always revisit the first (and now only) season streaming with a Netflix subscription, along with plenty of other options. Few shows seem safe from being cancelled by the streaming giant without the massive pop culture following for shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things, so you may want to choose carefully!

Of course, Netflix isn't the only platform that cancels shows after just one season this year. Amazon Prime and Peacock are other streamers that have axed freshman series in 2022, and the rundown of 2022 cancellations reveals that a couple of network TV dramas are done for good as well. More cancellations are inevitable as the year continues, so stay tuned for more updates!