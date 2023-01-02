Could Netflix’s Glass Onion Get A Director’s Cut? Rian Johnson Weighs In

After introducing us to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in 2019 with Knives Out, filmmaker Rian Johnson has brought the Southern gentleman detective back into our lives with the “horrible accident”-producing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Following its brief theatrical run at the end of November, the standalone sequel has been available for Netflix subscribers to watch since December 23, and like its predecessor, Glass Onion has been scored a lot of positive critical reception. Running for 139 minutes, there’s a lot to absorb in Glass Onion, and now Johnson has weighed in on whether the movie could get a director’s cut.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery runs nine minutes longer than its predecessor, but if you’re like me, this movie doesn’t feel like a watch that lasts closer to two and a half hours. Still, some might be game to see even more of Benoit Blanc looking into the case revolving around tech billionaire Miles Bron, but as Rian Johnson told WIRED, don’t count on an extended cut of Glass Onion being released. As he explained:

I’ve been very, very lucky in that I’ve, you know, I’ve never had a movie released that wasn’t my cut of it. I feel very much once a movie’s done, it’s done. There have been great directors who have, who have done really interesting stuff revisiting their films. I never have that instinct though. Maybe I’m just lazy.

Some of the directors and their respective movies that Rian Johnson is referring to is Ridley Scott with both Blade Runner and Aliens, Tony Scott with True Romance and Wolfgang Petersen with Troy. But Johnson isn’t one of of those directors who feels any need to revisit one of his movies once he’s locked a final cut. Once he’s put the finishing touches on something, he moves on to the next project. So whether laziness applies as he speculated or not, it doesn’t sound like a director’s cut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in the cards.

The good news is that we haven’t seen the last of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc since Knives Out 3 is in development. However, just like Benoit was the only main character holdover between Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson doesn’t plan on bringing anyone else back as a co-lead for the threequel, though maybe there’s a chance he could find yet another minor role for Noah Segan to play. Once casting information does start trickling in for Knives Out 3, obviously we’ll let you know, but as far as Glass Onion is concerned, Craig’s costars include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Rian Johnson’s next project up is the mystery series Poker Face, which will debut to Peacock subscribers on January 26. Johnson is also still attached to make another Star Wars movie following his work on The Last Jedi, but there hasn’t been any movement on it lately, and he recently admitted he’d be “sad” if this next flick set in a galaxy far, far away fell through.