As I Count Down The Days To The Hannah Montana Anniversary Special, I Have One Big Question About Emily Osment

Since it was confirmed that a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special would be on the 2026 TV schedule for those with a Disney+ subscription, I instantly got excited to relive all the nostalgia of the Disney Channel series alongside Miley Cyrus and the fans. However, there’s something about the marketing that’s leaving me bummed out. That qualm boils down to one question: Where’s Emily Osment? Let’s talk about it.

Sweet Niblets, Am I Excited For The Hannah Montana Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus has been teasing that she was working on something special for the fans for Hannah Montana’s big anniversary for months. And, we just got a better idea of what this is going to look like, thanks to a trailer that came out on Tuesday morning. You can check it out below:

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new look at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has Miley Cyrus as her beloved Disney Channel character, driving around Los Angeles, all grown up. We see her taking the stage once again for a concert, revisiting some real sets, doing a juicy interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, and having sweet moments with both of her parents. But, there’s not a single tease that any of her cast members will be joining her.

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Disney+/Hulu Bundle: From $4.99 A Month (For Three Months)

Just in time for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary, the Disney+ / Hulu Bundle is available at a steep discount. New and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported version of the bundle for $4.99 a month for three months, a savings of 61%.

What’s Going On With Emily Osment And Other Supporting Cast Joining In?

As someone who grew up loving Hannah Montana, obviously Miley Cyrus was a huge part of it, but the supporting cast really made it what it was, too. Emily Osment’s character of Lilly, in particular, was the character I always loved, and seeing Lilly and Hannah/Miley’s antics was really the heart of the show. Now, I’m really starting to wonder if she’ll be part of the special or not.

And, here’s the thing: I do think it’s very possible that the cast, like Osment -- who currently stars in her own sitcom called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and was recently shown an old Hannah Montana script on the set of it -- could appear in this special. But, there's literally zero hint at that happening as of now. Osment hasn’t been sharing the Hannah Montana trailers, and it’s getting me worried that she was shut out of the special completely.

Moisés Arias, who has been in Fallout recently, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles also make up the main cast, and are notably not brought up in the trailer. Having seen this new trailer and seeing how Miley Cyrus is reacting to her old stomping grounds by herself, I’m already kind of disappointed that the other cast isn’t with her reacting too. They were part of the phenomenon alongside her and should be included, in my opinion. But, if I had one must for the special, it’s Emily Osment.

Either way, I’m sure the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special is going to be great, but I’m not going to lie, I’m going to be pretty disappointed if her cast isn’t part of this at all. The special is dropping on Disney+ on March 24!