Georgie & Mandy's Latest Episode Featured A Big Update For Mandy, And I'm Disappointed

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 finally had a win for Mandy, as she's back working in news after walking out of her previous job. It's good to see her back on her feet after the show's return to the 2026 TV schedule, but as happy as I am for this development, I'm equally disappointed.

This season felt like it was rolling toward some big moment between the title characters, which is important, seeing as they're supposed to split at some point. I'm not optimistic about it happening anytime soon, especially with Christopher Gorham potentially written out of the show.

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Mandy's New Job Suggests She Won't Be Working With Scott Anymore

With Mandy making the move to Channel 9 and not getting her old job back, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage doesn't have an organic way to bring Mandy's old boss and former flame Scott back into the series. Scott's last appearance was when she went out on the town and drunkenly called him to beg for her job back.

Now, it's looking like that may be his last time on the CBS sitcom. Suddenly, I'm less confident about the odds of him being the reason the duo breaks up, despite Christopher Gorham hoping that would be the case.

Mandy's Ongoing Work Relationship With Scott Was A Major Point Of Tension In The Series

I'm disappointed that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage seemed to evaporate the major source of tension between the couple,. Now we're back to square one of wondering what will ultimately be the thing that drives them apart. With that off the table, I guess we need to start assuming it'll be the stress of running the tire shop that ends up killing the relationship?

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I'm beginning to run out of ideas, but I guess divorce can come at any point in a marriage. Perhaps we'll be seeing Cee Cee head off to college by the time these two even broach the issue, and they'll somehow still be living in her parent's house. Honestly, if the show can go that long and stave off the premise, more power to it.

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Maybe I should start to take bets on which will happen first, whether Georgie & Mandy will split, or Sheldon Cooper will make his big return to the show. At this rate, I'm more inclied to think that Iain Armitage will make his big debut on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage first, but we can only continue to wait and see.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 has been entertaining, but also has me frustrated for reasons like what I stated above. Here's hoping the season can finish strong.