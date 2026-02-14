Hang On, Is Miley Cyrus Teasing Hannah Montana's Big Anniversary?

I feel positively ancient saying this, but the premiere of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana is set to turn twenty in about a month from now. Miley Cyrus has been dropping little hints here and there about how she might celebrate, but she might have just posted the biggest one yet. Let’s talk about it.

Is Miley Cyrus Teasing Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Plans?

Hannah Montana first aired on Disney Channel on March 24, 2006 before going on to have four seasons, a theatrical movie, five soundtracks and a massive headlining tour. Check out what Miley Cyrus posted on her Instagram with five and a half weeks from the anniversary:

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

Cyrus posted a series of nostalgic images from her time as Hannah Montana while “going through the archives”. The first photo features an early photo of the actress/singer in the role, the second one is a bedazzled shirt with the Hannah Montana logo and the third is a stack of scripts from the series’ run. Could it be connected to an upcoming anniversary tribute perhaps secretly on the 2026 TV schedule?

What Else She Has Said About The Hannah Montana Milestone

Miley Cyrus has been asked about the upcoming anniversary a few times and suggested that she want to design “something really, really special” for it to SiriusXM six months ago. And then when she’s been out and about in recent months promoting the song she wrote for Avatar: Fire and Ash, she’s said more. Here’s what she told Billboard:

What I wanna do is really kinda honor just the longevity of the relationship that we've built. Hannah Montana, it outgrew the kind of fantasy. It became the reality of my life. And something that was just about kind of a regular girl getting to have this extraordinary life by being almost someone that she's not, and then turning my life into having this life because of being who I really am and authenticity.

Around the same time, she told Variety that her anniversary plans were “still in the works” but she’d be making something “meaningful, thoughtful and really satisfying for the fans.” While Cyrus has definitely talked about it, she’s never said what it could be. Some ideas we have to throw out are a special, an album of updated renditions or perhaps a tribute concert led by Cyrus herself.

No matter what it is, it’s really lovely to see Miley Cyrus getting ready to embrace where things all started for her before she became better known for her own name as an artist. As of late, Cyrus recently reunited with fellow Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez and Emily Osment had a Hannah Montana throwback moment herself.

We'll be counting down the days for March 24 to learn more about what Miley is cooking!