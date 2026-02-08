The Cute (But Also Distressing) Moment Georgie And Mandy’s Director Brought Emily Osment A Hannah Montana Script

Emily Osment is once again back in front of a live studio audience for Season 2 of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule . Coincidentally, the Young Sheldon spinoff is directed by a familiar face from Osment’s Disney days, and he recently brought her a Hannah Montana script that triggered a cute, if not also distressing, moment on set.

When Emily Osment showed up on set to film a recent episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, she was met with not one, but two scripts, one of the scripts being 20 years old. Seemingly in her feels, the Disney alum took to Instagram to share the nostalgic moment with her fans:

The post brought in tons of comments from former co-stars (like Mitchel Musso) and fans alike, expressing both love for the throwback and also hilarious confusion over it being a reboot script. The Pretty Smart actress cleared things up in the caption, while also shouting out her director, Mark Cendrowski:

On the heels of our Hannah Montana 20 year milestone, our beloved Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage director Mark Cendrowski brought in his old copy of an HM episode this morning. Proves a few things. First, that I’m old, second that I’m still doing what I love but mostly, MOSTLY that Mark won’t leave me alone after all these years and I’m really starting to freak out about it.

I have to imagine this is like an old high school teacher showing up to your current job with your yearbook. It’s both heartwarming and scary to see how much time has passed. If it makes her feel any better, I also feel extremely old seeing this post. Twenty years is crazy, but it must feel so full circle to be working with the same director who saw the beginning of her career.

Cendrowski directed episodes here and there on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2011, for hit original shows including Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life On Deck, A.N.T. Farm, and, of course, Hannah Montana. His very first episode directing on the Disney Channel was actually the popular Season 2 episode guest-starring the Jonas Brothers:

If seeing that script didn’t do me in, that clip definitely did. They all look so young! This era was peak Disney Channel, and it almost makes me miss cable television.

As for any real reboot rumors, Jason Earles, who played Miley’s brother Jackson on the show, said he would be down for a reboot , but I can’t really see Miley Cyrus doing a TV show on Disney these days. However, the “Flowers” singer previously mentioned wanting to bring back her pop-star alter-ego someday , and recently hinted to Variety that she’s planning something special for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary, and my kid heart is so full that she’s come around to appreciating her Disney roots again . I will admit, her hair is giving serious Hannah Montana in this clip, and if that’s not a sign of the best of both worlds, I don’t know what is:

I have to hope that whatever she’s planning, Hannah will include her best friend, Lola. After starring on Hannah Montana together, Osment and Cyrus’s careers went two different directions, with Cyrus diving into her own style of music and Osment appearing in numerous Chuck Lorre sitcoms . The two aren’t close, but are definitely friendly, reuniting again in 2020 on Cyrus’s web show Bright Minded . Since then, the former co-stars have consistently hyped each other up in the media, and I'm hopeful that they will reconnect for this big Hannah Montana milestone year.