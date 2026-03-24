I’m A Big Georgie And Mandy Fan, But This Video From Emily Osment About The Hannah Montana Special Was Just Not Enough

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is arguably one of the best sitcoms on the 2026 TV schedule, and CBS seems to be happy with it, since it’s already granted a Season 3 renewal. As a big fan of the series myself, there’s not much that would make me upset about it. However, I might have one gripe against the show now after Emily Osment posted a video about the Hannah Montana anniversary special.

Miley Cyrus and Disney have been hyping up Hannah’s 20th anniversary. The special, streaming now with a Disney+ subscription, takes fans on a nostalgia trip, with recreated sets, performances and even some special guests. Many also questioned if Osment would appearance, given she portrayed Miley Stewart’s BFF, Lily Truscott, on all four seasons. Unfortunately, ahead of the special, Osment took to Instagram to reflect on the anniversary with a video featuring her and on-screen husband, Montana Jordan, explaining that she couldn’t attend the special due to filming:

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) A photo posted by on

Considering how big a part Osment is of the Hannah Montana legacy, it’s heartbreaking that she’s not in the special, even for a little bit. Of course, it’s understandable, knowing that the special was made on a specific schedule and that Osment has obligations to Georgie & Mandy, which tapes at certain times. Plus, I appreciate the actress formally acknowledging her absence. Still, as solid as Osment's message is, her actually appearing in the special in some capacity would've been far more impactful

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That being said, it doesn't seem like Osment didn’t want to be there, as she simply couldn’t attend. And, from the looks of her lengthy caption, her love for Hannah Montana and the fans who grew up with the show is evident.

In case fans need any more proof, Osment was brought a Hannah Montana script from a director who was directing that week’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, who had done Hannah Montana. On the other hand, though, knowing that Osment still has such affection for the Disney Channel show makes her absence from the special even more bittersweet. I mean, just imagine what it would've been like to see Cyrus and Osment together again and reflecting on old times.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Hannah Montana special along with the OG series are available to stream on Disney+ now! Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month or saving 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

For those hoping that Osment would at least show up to the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, know that she did not. The premiere took place in Hollywood on Monday, and it was somewhat sad not to see Osment attend. Still, Cyrus did reunite with some of her former co-stars, such as on-screen brother Jason Earles and on-screen ex-boyfriend Cody Linley. While it's unclear exactly why Osment didn't attend the premiere, it's hard not to wonder if Georgie & Mandy is once again to blame. Regardless, it's a bummer.

At the very least, the special has some other fun guest stars that fans will just have to tune in and see. Osment may not be included, but I still appreciate her addressing the matter and showing her love for the show. With that, head over to Disney+ now to check out Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.