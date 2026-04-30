Selena Gomez Dropped Cute And Candid Personal Photos, But It's Benny Blanco's Comment I Can't Get Over

Listen, there are a lot of celebrity couples out there that are cute enough, but I have full-on heart eyes for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. I love how real and no-nonsense they seem to be, and they truly seem like the kind of relationship goals we want to see out of married couples in the public eye. They’re pretty private people, but I caught a little PDA on social media between them thanks to a candid photo dump from the Only Murders in the Building actress and a cute comment from her husband.

Selena Gomez just took to Instagram to share her latest life dump, and it included everything from a new wedding pic, on set photos, aesthetic meals, self-care and her and her hubby. Check it out:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Wait, is she a celebrity or one of my Insta besties? Seriously, this is the kind of post I’d expect from one of my in-real-life friends with the exception of that face mask probably being pretty pricey and the fact that she’s literally on the set of shows on the 2026 TV schedule like The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

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The first photo has Selena Gomez touching some grass with the book Boundaries: When to Say YES, When to Say NO, To Take Control of Your Life while a friend doom scrolls next to her. The second shows off an incredible sign she must have had at her September wedding to Benny Blanco, where even her wedding dress had a tribute to him, and apparently, everyone was “dancing barefoot” at the reception.

Then, there are a lot of miscellaneous pictures in there that feel like something you’d share with your friends and family, rather than her 414 million followers, but this is exactly why we love her. Benny Blanco makes two appearances in the post, but the best part has to be the comment section, where he wrote this:

hey wait … why r u so cute ?

These two give me butterflies. If you grew up with Selena Gomez like I did, it’s so sweet to see celebrities like her and Taylor Swift end up “with good dudes” and thrive after dealing with a lot of unfair tabloid media attention and singing songs about the guys who didn’t treat them well. When the couple has talked about their relationship before, Benny Blanco has said that one reason the pair work so well is because they reciprocate “all the things” they do for each other, rather than one person pulling more weight. And, it shows by their smiles how happy they are.

Along with Selena Gomez clearly enjoying life as a newly married woman, she’s also booked and busy as usual with the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place coming out this summer, along with more Only Murders In The Building on the way.