Critics Are Praising Elisabeth Moss In New Hulu Series The Veil But Have A Different View Of The Spy Thriller Overall
FX on Hulu series premieres April 30.
It’s been a couple of years since The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 finale left fans on some wild cliffhangers regarding Elisabeth Moss’ June and several other characters, and it’s going to be a while still before we get that sixth and final season. However, don’t let that keep you from firing up your Hulu subscription, as Moss is set to star in FX's The Veil, an international spy thriller that premieres on the streamer April 30. Critics have seen the first four episodes of the limited series, and while the lead actress is garnering lots of praise, opinions are less enthusiastic for the show overall.
Alongside Elisabeth Moss, who plays MI6 agent Imogen Salter, Yumna Marwan stars as Adilah, a possible terrorist with ties to ISIS, and the two women engage in an expedition from Istanbul to Paris and London. On their odd-couple journey, the duo engage in a game of truth and lies, trying to figure out what and how much the other knows. So is the six-episode limited series worth checking out? Dave Nemetz of TVLine calls it “decent,” though unnecessary subplots threaten to derail all of the fun. The critic praises the leading actresses, though, writing:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com agrees that the excellent cast keeps this thriller from veering too far into spy clichés, praising not just Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan, but the supporting players as well, including Josh Charles. Tallerico finds the smattering of smart characters and rich dialogue interesting, writing:
Carly Lane of Collider agrees Elisabeth Moss makes the most of her role, but this critic doesn’t think it’s quite enough to save the otherwise “so-so” spy thriller. Lane says that limiting the series to just six episodes results in underdeveloped characters and rushed plotlines. The critic rates it 5 out 10, writing:
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club also notes the underdeveloped characters, namely Adilah, whose story seems to be passed over in favor of a stronger focus on Elisabeth Moss. The critic grades the series a D+, calling it a “nothingburger.” Gajjar wonders why The Veil even exists, because, “to portray a sweeping narrative of ‘brown people equal terrorism’ in this day and age is frankly outrageous.” She continues:
Jordan Hoffman of IGN agrees The Veil feels like a premise that might have been cutting-edge two decades ago, saying it’s kind of hard to believe something so rote would get made today. Hoffman rates it a “Mediocre” 5 out 10, concluding:
Critics seem to agree that the FX on Hulu series isn’t breaking the mold for spy thrillers, but they’re mixed over whether or not Elisabeth Moss’ performance makes it a worthwhile endeavor anyway. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, the first two episodes of The Veil premieres on Hulu — one of the best streaming services, per CinemaBlend staff — on Tuesday, April 30.
