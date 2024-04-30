Critics Are Praising Elisabeth Moss In New Hulu Series The Veil But Have A Different View Of The Spy Thriller Overall

It’s been a couple of years since The Handmaid’s Tale ’s Season 5 finale left fans on some wild cliffhangers regarding Elisabeth Moss’ June and several other characters, and it’s going to be a while still before we get that sixth and final season . However, don’t let that keep you from firing up your Hulu subscription , as Moss is set to star in FX's The Veil, an international spy thriller that premieres on the streamer April 30. Critics have seen the first four episodes of the limited series, and while the lead actress is garnering lots of praise, opinions are less enthusiastic for the show overall.

Alongside Elisabeth Moss, who plays MI6 agent Imogen Salter, Yumna Marwan stars as Adilah, a possible terrorist with ties to ISIS, and the two women engage in an expedition from Istanbul to Paris and London. On their odd-couple journey, the duo engage in a game of truth and lies, trying to figure out what and how much the other knows. So is the six-episode limited series worth checking out? Dave Nemetz of TVLine calls it “decent,” though unnecessary subplots threaten to derail all of the fun. The critic praises the leading actresses, though, writing:

Imogen and Adilah’s relationship is The Veil’s biggest strength, with two smart women testing each other’s limits like champion prize fighters. (Their scenes together are a psychological cat-and-mouse game that calls to mind Killing Eve, minus the sexual tension.) They have long, intense conversations about family, faith and duty, as Imogen needles Adilah with provocative questions and Adilah fires right back at her. Moss’ face is a powerful dramatic tool, and she knows how to use it here, but Marwan — a relative newcomer to American audiences — surprisingly holds her own, standing toe-to-toe with her Emmy-winning co-star.

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com agrees that the excellent cast keeps this thriller from veering too far into spy clichés, praising not just Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan, but the supporting players as well, including Josh Charles. Tallerico finds the smattering of smart characters and rich dialogue interesting, writing:

Moss is excellent here, but Marwan might be even better. The Lebanese actress has an incredibly challenging role as the person who would typically be the villain of the piece. Still, Marwan keeps her motives and back story mysterious enough to make the character three-dimensional. It’s a remarkably subtle performance in a show that’s often going big with spy talk and potential betrayals. To that end, Charles, a consistently underrated performer, rocks as Max, a guy who always uses any lull in conversation to rip on his French spy counterparts. He’s funny, charming, and engaging—a welcome reminder that Josh Charles has long been an asset for TV creators like Knight.

Carly Lane of Collider agrees Elisabeth Moss makes the most of her role, but this critic doesn’t think it’s quite enough to save the otherwise “so-so” spy thriller. Lane says that limiting the series to just six episodes results in underdeveloped characters and rushed plotlines. The critic rates it 5 out 10, writing:

Watching The Veil, the scenes that deliver the most impact aren't the ones adorned with all the trappings of a traditional spy thriller — undercover agents, rooftop chases, even nameless assassins. Where the series is at its best is when Moss and Marwan effectively ground the plot in more of a two-hander through their early road trip scenes, facing off with each other warily before deciding where and when to be more honest about themselves. If only the show was more intent on allowing them to spill their truths on their own terms and in their own time, rather than rushing to spoil the reveals for us first.

Saloni Gajjar of AV Club also notes the underdeveloped characters, namely Adilah, whose story seems to be passed over in favor of a stronger focus on Elisabeth Moss. The critic grades the series a D+, calling it a “nothingburger.” Gajjar wonders why The Veil even exists, because, “to portray a sweeping narrative of ‘brown people equal terrorism’ in this day and age is frankly outrageous.” She continues:

The Veil’s big problem is that it’s wholly unoriginal, with the trailer alone immediately giving off Jason Bourne vibes. Moss plays Imogen Salter, a lone wolf MI6 agent who changes aliases and alliances depending on her mission. As for the premise, expect a heavy-handed medley of dramas like 24, Homeland, Quantico, and Jack Ryan. You can see where this is going. There’s a terrorism threat to the U.S. painted with broad strokes, CIA interference, cliché portrayals of Middle Eastern countries and people, and, of course, Imogen’s white savior complex. In 2024, there is simply no need for such recycled, derivative, distasteful fare in the name of entertainment.

Jordan Hoffman of IGN agrees The Veil feels like a premise that might have been cutting-edge two decades ago, saying it’s kind of hard to believe something so rote would get made today. Hoffman rates it a “Mediocre” 5 out 10, concluding:

Should you find yourself trapped on a six hour flight with the inability to watch anything else, The Veil is preferable to staring and the seat in front of you. You’ve seen shows like this plenty of times before, and watching Elisabeth Moss try on a British accent has its charms. This would have been far better as a 118-minute movie, but that’s not really the entertainment landscape right now.

Critics seem to agree that the FX on Hulu series isn’t breaking the mold for spy thrillers, but they’re mixed over whether or not Elisabeth Moss’ performance makes it a worthwhile endeavor anyway. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, the first two episodes of The Veil premieres on Hulu — one of the best streaming services , per CinemaBlend staff — on Tuesday, April 30.