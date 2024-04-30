How To Watch The Veil Online And Stream The Limited Series Starring Elisabeth Moss From Anywhere

How To Watch The Veil Online

Watch The Veil Online: Synopsis

The queen of peak TV is back! In FX’s The Veil, Elisabeth Moss plays a globe-trotting MI6 Agent armed with a Glock and dozens of identities, whose latest mission involves averting a deadly terrorist attack. Boasting an incredible cast (James Purefoy, Yumna Marwan), and penned by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo), this six-part series delivers adrenaline-fueled spy thrills and plenty of surprises. Below we explain how to watch The Veil online, and exclusively on Hulu in the US.

Described as “the best role of her career” by FandomWire, The Veil finds the Emmy-winning star of The Handmaid’s Tale adopting a brand-new identity as “Imogen Salter.” In an assignment paramount to national security, she’ll need to befriend Adilah El Idrissi (a superb Marwan), a woman described as “intelligent and untrustworthy,” in the hopes of gaining her confidence and averting a terrorist plot expected to kill half-a-million people. But, as they dash from Istanbul to Paris and London, will she earn the trust of her latest mark, and avoid revealing too many of her own secrets?

Rounding out the cast are Dali Benssalah (No Time To Die) as Imogen’s French-Algerian handler Malik, Call My Agent!’s Thibault de Montalembert as his boss, Alec Secăreanu (God’s Own Country), and Josh Charles as the CIA’s Max Peterson: all international power-players butting heads while Imogen endeavors to uncover the truth from Marwan in a life-or-death race-against-the-clock.

Described as “an effectively tense and propulsive drama” by TV Line, and with enough international espionage to rival Jason Bourne, get ready for the next spy sensation. Just read on below, where we break down how to watch The Veil online, for free and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Veil online for free in the US

You can watch The Veil online exclusively with a Hulu subscription from Tuesday, April 30.

Viewers get a two-episode serving of the spy thriller when it first debuts, with episodes available to stream from 12am ET Tuesday, or late Monday evenings PT. The remaining four episodes will be added one a week thereafter, until the series' finale on May 28 (see our release schedule below for further details).

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch The Veil online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream The Veil on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch The Veil online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch FX’s latest hit series from Tuesday, April 30, the same day as their US neighbors. You’ll need Disney Plus, however, to watch The Veil in the Great North.

Don’t have an account? A Disney Plus subscription starts from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Can I watch The Veil online in the UK?

Sadly, no release date has been confirmed by Disney Plus in the UK. But, as has been the case with other FX on Hulu shows (like Feud, American Horror Story, and Shogun), Brits are almost certain to be able to watch The Veil on Disney Plus at some point in the near future.

Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch The Veil online in Australia

In Australia, you can watch The Veil from Tuesday, April 30. The first two episodes will be added to Disney Plus immediately, followed by a weekly, one-episode rollout up until the concluding episode on May 28.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

The Veil Trailer

The Veil Episode Release Schedule

The Veil – Episode 1: Tuesday, April 30

The Veil – Episode 2: Tuesday, April 30

The Veil – Episode 3: Tuesday, May 7

The Veil – Episode 4: Tuesday, May 14

The Veil – Episode 5: Tuesday, May 21

The Veil – Episode 6: Tuesday, May 28

Who is in the cast of The Veil? Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter

Josh Charles as Max Peterson

Dali Benssalah as Malik Amar

Yumna Marwan as Adilah El Idrissi

Haluk Bilginer as Mr.

Alec Secareanu

Thibault de Montalembert as Magritte

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Johnson

James Purefoy as Michael Althorp

Joana Ribeiro as Sandrina

Phill Langhorne

Dan Wyllie as Guy

Aron von Andrian as Daan

