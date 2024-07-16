Poker Face Season 2 Is Adding Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes And More A+ Guest Stars, And I’m So Pumped

Poker Face, which debuted on Peacock (one of the best streaming services) back in 2023, proved to be one of the best shows of the year. The mystery series, which comes from the mind of creator Rian Johnson and stars fellow EP Natasha Lyonne in the lead role, was praised for its wit, charm and compelling stories. What fans also enjoyed was the star-studded roster of actors that spanned those first 10 episodes. Anyone who’s been wondering if Season 2, which is currently in production, will include high-profile talent will be happy to know that will be the case. It’s been reported that Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes and a couple of other talented stars will be joining the fray, and I’m too pumped!

News of the new cast additions comes by way of Variety, which listed a total of four stars that have been tapped for the series. In addition to Giancarlo Esposito and Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and Gaby Hoffmann will appear as well. The quartet’s exact roles were not revealed by the news outlet, which isn’t all that surprising. And, quite frankly, I’m not too concerned. That’s because I’m just pleased to know that these four stars will play roles in the continuing adventures of one Charlie Cale.

All of these stars have some impressive credits to their names. Katie Holmes is, of course, a veteran actress whose work includes Disturbing Behavior, Batman Begins and Ray Donovan. Kumail Nanjiani’s star has risen in recent years, thanks to starring roles in The Big Sick, Silicon Valley, Eternals, Welcome to Chippendales and more. Meanwhile, seasoned performer Gaby Hoffman has Transparent, Girls, C’mon C’mon and Winning Time: The Rise of the Los Angeles Lakers on her resume. And, of course, Giancarlo Esposito is seemingly snatching up roles here and there in various mediums. When it comes to TV, he’s arguably most famous for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and The Boys. So, yeah, none of these stars are slouches.

The first 10 episodes of Poker Face (which we’ve ranked) weren’t lacking when it came to talent as previously alluded to. Joining Natasha Lyonne for that string of installments were Judith Light, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Clea DuVall, Ron Perlman, Lil Rel Howery and more. What’s most impressive about the slate of stars is that each one perfectly slid into their role, which is a testament to the casting directors. It’s for that reason that I’m confident that these newcomers will be well served.

Right now, plot details on the second season are slim, though the overall premise will likely remain intact. Each episode sees Charlie Cale, who’s on the run from the mob, crossing paths with different people. In the process of doing so, she finds herself tangled in mysteries, which she has a knack for solving due to her uncanny ability to detect when someone is lying. It may seem like a quirky premise, but I can’t recommend this show enough to Peacock subscribers.

The thought of these stars appearing on the hit show is just so exciting, and I have no doubt that each of them will play their respective roles to perfection. Here’s hoping that they all get to chew a bit of scenery (and that the second season gets here soon).

You can stream the entire first season of Poker Face now alongside the best shows on Peacock.