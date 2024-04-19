Critics Have Seen Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, And The Reactions Aren’t Much Better Than Its Predecessor
The space opera continues
Just a few months ago in December, Zack Snyder treated fans to his version of Star Wars with the straight-to-streaming action flick Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. The movie got a negative reception from critics, in part because it was just the first half of the story. Now, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and critics have the chance to weigh in on a more complete narrative. So what are they saying?
The Scargiver sees Sofia Boutella’s Kora and the other survivors back to defend their new homeland against the Motherworld, and just like the first time around, an R-rated director’s cut is planned. That was a big part of our own Mike Reyes’ issues with A Child of Fire, because why would you watch a PG-13 version of a movie and not wait for the filmmaker’s true vision? In CinemaBlend’s review of Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, Reyes says there are still issues, but it’s not as obviously strained as its predecessor. He writes:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics agrees that The Scargiver is an improvement over the first offering, but he points out that was a low bar. The first half of the movie spends a lot of time on the wheat harvest, Hopson says, and other critiques of the film include bad dialogue and an amateurish narrative. The critic concludes:
While these critics at least say Part Two is an improvement, Forbes’ Erik Kain isn’t even willing to give it that. Kain also mentions the abundance of wheat harvesting and overuse of slow-motion shots, calling The Scargiver “more tedious and less inventive” than the movie that came before. The critic writes:
Hanna Ines Flint of IGN rates it a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying that while it’s a slight improvement over the first movie because of its simpler story and more enticing climactic battle, it’s still two more hours of the same shallow characters and plot. Flint continues:
Pramit Chatterjee of DMT says that in the same way The Child of Fire was a two-hour trailer for The Scargiver, The Scargiver is a two-hour trailer for Part Three. Chatterjee laments the lack of any good action from Zack Snyder, saying every set piece feels like a rehearsal rather than the final product. In the critic’s words:
As of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes is scoring Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver at a rotten 10% from 20 critics. Zack Snyder responded to negative feedback of Part One by saying he didn’t really understand the visceral reactions, but unfortunately for the filmmaker, it hasn’t gotten much better the second time around. If you want to check out the next offering in the series, you can do so now on Netflix — which we think is one of the best streaming services available.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Also be sure to check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon to theaters and streaming.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.