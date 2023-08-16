Depp V. Heard Director Opens Up About Getting 'Hate' From Fans And Why She Didn't Reach Out To The Actors Themselves

It’s almost hard to believe it, but it’s been a year and change since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ’s defamation trial played out before our eyes. Both actors have been living abroad in hopes of getting some anonymity, while they begin rebuilding their careers. But their legal battle will once again take center stage with Netflix’s new documentary Depp V. Heard. And the film’s director recently opened up about getting “hate” from fans, and why she didn’t reach out to the titular actors themselves.

Depp V. Heard is streaming now with a Netflix subscription , and is going to be a deep dive on all the twists and turns of the infamous legal battle. The defamation verdict largely came down in Depp’s favor, although both actors were found guilty on at least one charge. Emma Cooper is the filmmaker behind the new documentary series, and spoke to Variety about the reaction she’s gotten from fans ahead of its release. In her words:

You know, it’s a balanced level of hate. I pride myself that it tends to be very 50/50.

The public was able to watch the Depp/Heard defamation trial on TV , which is why it dominated the news cycle as things played out. The court of public opinion made its own judgment, with Heard in particular being the subject of online backlash . It’s because of these strong emotions that Cooper has gotten a “balanced level of hate” about her documentary.

Given how Depp V. Heard will dissect how that infamous defamation trial went down, some might be surprised that neither of the actors were interviewed or involved. After all, the footage should include both of their testimonies, where Depp and Heard alleged abuse against the other. In her same interview with Variety, Emma Cooper opened about this decision, saying:

Really, my intention was always to try and make it about the conversation around the trial. I wanted to get away from any he-said-she-said from within the trial, and I just really wanted to talk about us and the way we communicate, and the way that we look at events that don’t really have anything to do with us. That is actually what the series is about — but I can’t help but look at some of the things that are being said about me, without people having seen the series, and it’s interesting that people are drawing many conclusions, but that very much was not my intention.

Indeed, much of the meat of this famous defamation case came from the testimonies by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Rather than diving into their allegations, the new Netflix doc is instead focused on how the trial became such a global phenomenon. And the director was able to craft Depp V. Heard without actually getting in touch with its titular subjects.

In the end Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation, while Depp was found guilty on one. The two actors’ legal teams eventually settled , and both actors left the country to live abroad. It should be interesting to see how Depp V. Heard performs, and if it inspires renewed interest in their tumultuous relationship and legal battle.