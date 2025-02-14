Dexter: Original Sin's Season 1 Finale Featured A Showdown Between Brian And Harry, And I Need to Talk About Why It Seriously Shocked Me

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 finale "Blood Drive." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Dexter: Original Sin pulled one of the most ambitious reveals of any show currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule after making the original series' Season 1 villain Brian Moser a big part of the story. Introducing Dexter's biological brother, whom he was completely clueless about until decades later, was a bold move, and we had questions about how the prequel would pull it off. We received our answer and even saw Brian and Harry meet in the Season 1 finale, and I was shocked by the outcome.

After revealing that Brian temporarily lived with the Morgan family until he tried to kill a then-baby Debra, Dexter: Original Sin finally brought Harry face-to-face with the boy that he ended up having sent away to protect his family. Here's how it went down, and why I'm still shocked at how it played out.

Harry Discovered Brian At A Crime Scene, And Pleaded With Him To Leave Dexter Alone

Brian hasn't been content with just the small easter egg highlighting the "Ice Truck Killer" and injected himself into Dexter: Original Sin in a big way as the mysterious NHI killer. Harry did his best to try and cover Brian's tracks once he caught on to who he was, knowing that it would ultimately lead to Dexter and potentially expose his tendencies as a serial killer. So, when he spotted Brian scoping out his latest crime scene as Miami Metro combed it, he had to confront him.

Harry confronted Brian on a rooftop, and the two had it out about their shared grievances with each other. Brian was upset that Harry was responsible for his traumatic years in the foster care system and keeping him from his brother. Harry told Brian that if he loved Dexter, he would leave him be, and spare him from the trauma and dark path he'd gone down.

Brian knocked Harry unconscious, and when the Detective awoke, the NHI killer was gone. The only thing left was a note written in blood that said, "You're right," indicating that Harry got through to Brian. Say what you want about Harry's methods for training Dexter, the man is good at manipulating serial killers.

Why Brian's Decision Not To Kill Harry Shocked Me

Setting aside the fact that if you watched Dexter you know Harry died of a heart attack, how shocking was it that Brian spared Harry's life? I was shocked, especially after learning that all of the NHI killings were people linked to his mistreatment in the foster care system after being sent away by the Morgans. In my mind, he'd love to settle the score and take out the person responsible for separating him from his brother in the first place, and he had the perfect opportunity to do so when he knocked Harry unconscious.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let's not forget that Brian was one of the most awful serial killers in Dexter. He's not one to show mercy, and killing is nothing to him. Even if he agreed that it was best to leave his brother be, it's hard to imagine Brian wouldn't punish Harry somehow. Perhaps it was the soft spot he had for his brother and how it would impact him that led the killer to spare Harry. Maybe the writing team realized they couldn't make things more dramatic than him knocking him out. Whatever the case, it was still a shocking moment, and I'm glad we got to see it.

That's a wrap on Dexter: Original Sin Season 1, which is available to stream on Paramount+. While we know Resurrection will continue the story of older Dexter Morgan, we're still waiting on news for Season 2 of the prequel. I'm crossing my fingers and toes for another season, especially with how good Season 1 was.