Dexter Resurrection Just Announced Harrison's New Love Interest For Season 2 (And Man, He Knows How To Pick Em)

Dexter: Resurrection is returning to the 2026 TV schedule with Season 2, and a whole new lineup of characters. Amidst the massive news that Dan Stevens and Brian Cox will both join the latest batch of episodes as prolific serial killers, I'm hooked on the news that Harrison has a new love interest who will be played by Nona Parker Johnson.

Looks like things with Gigi and Harrison fell by the wayside, as he has a new girlfriend named Fiona Mixon. Weirdly enough, there are some connective threads between these two flames, as Fiona's character description reveals she works in law enforcement.

Harrison Is Dating Someone In Law Enforcement, But That's Not All

Gigi met Harrison at the College of Criminology, but it looks like Fiona will be a step deeper into law enforcement for Harrison. She's described as a "training officer" in the homicide division, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Bokeem Woodbine is also joining the series as Fiona's father, who is also the Captain of the homicide division.

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I'm happy to see Woodbine back in a series available with a Paramount+ subscription after his stint on Halo didn't work out. I am very worried for Harrison, though, as he somehow managed to date the one person in New York City who might be the biggest danger to his serial killer father, Dexter Morgan. I get that Harrison wants to work in law enforcement, but does he also have to date cops as well?

Is This Real Love, Or Strategic?

Is it just a coincidence that Harrison Morgan decided to date the daughter of the Captain of the Homicide unit, or is this Harrison's way of making sure his dad is safe? Let's not forget Dexter dated a Chief of Police when he was in hiding, and it ultimately worked in helping him escape Iron Lake before he was captured.

If the relationship is strategic, it seems like a bad idea. After all, I would imagine that Captain Mixon is likely aware of the fact that Harrison was once a suspect for murder. Is he going to be able to evade the natural suspicion that members of law enforcement will have toward him?

Meanwhile, I have to wonder what Dexter: Resurrection has in store for its main character. When last we saw the Bay Harbor Butcher, Dexter had successfully escaped Leon Prater's compound with tons of files on every serial killer operating in the billionaire's secret club. I'm guessing this season will see him pursue a number of targets on the list, but exactly who remains to be seen.

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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watching Dexter has never been easier provided you have Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Catch up on Dexter: Resurrection with a Paramount+ subscription, and get hype for the upcoming season! I can't wait to see Brian Cox in the show, and hope we'll see his New York Ripper eventually go toe-to-toe with the Bay Harbor Butcher.