Dexter: Resurrection's Latest Look At Brian Cox's New York Ripper May Answer A Major Question About The Killer

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is premiering as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and we're finally going to get some details about the prolific and mysterious New York Ripper. Now, pictures of Brian Cox on the show's set have hit the web. With that, the serial killer's motorized wheelchair may factor into information that was previously divulged about him.

Set photos featuring Cox's character were shared to X, and fans can see "Don Framt" making his way down the sidewalk in his chair. Honestly, I was just previously obsessing over Harrison's new love interest just a bit ago. But I'm now all in on these pictures, and what it could mean for the upcoming episodes.

Does The Motorized Wheelchair Factor Into The New York Ripper's Change In Tactics, Or Has He Always Had One?

As revealed by Detective Wallace, whom Dexter put on the trail of Framt at the end of Season 1, the New York Ripper hasn't killed in five years. Despite that, he's continued to harass his victim's families from untraceable numbers, spreading his antagonistic ways across the New York City area. Given the new information, is it possible that the wheelchair plays a factor in this storyline?

Article continues below

Perhaps a medical event that left him unable to kill, and as as a result, he gets his thrills in other ways. It's a plausible theory, though I also think there's reason to believe the New York Ripper has always used a wheelchair.

Back when there were theories about Leon Prater (played by Peter Dinklage) the famed serial killer, theorists pointed to the length of the murder weapon, Prater's height and the fact that every victim was attacked from the gut region. The Prater thesis tracked, but assuming the Ripper was killing from a wheelchair would also fit the logic for why all the attacks were from the gut. In any case, it's an added dimension to the mysterious character, and I can't wait to learn more.

How Will Dexter React To The New York Ripper?

The most exciting part of The New York Ripper having a central role in Dexter: Resurrection is that we'll likely get to see how the lead character reacts to him. Unlike last season's lineup of celebrity killers, Dexter will come face-to-face once again with someone who has spent the bulk of his life as a killer who's evaded capture.

Brian Cox's character reminds me of The Trinity Killer, who outwitted Dexter in the end and ultimately killed his wife, Rita. Should Dexter directly confront The New York Ripper and try to take him down, can he be sure that he won't be fooled again and lose someone else who is important to him? I'd hate to see Resurrection kill off Harrison, especially since there's an argument to be made that he should be the main character.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watch all the Dexter shows right now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

I'm eager to watch the upcoming season of Dexter: Resurrection when it becomes available with a Paramount+ subscription. I'm also ready to see Brian Cox in this role, and wonder if he can net another Emmy win due to this performance.