Welp, Another OG Dexter Character Is Now (Seemingly) Doomed In Resurrection Season 2

Just when you thought it was safe to feel confident about TV characters surviving the rest of the 2026 TV schedule, along comes Dexter: Resurrection with an extremely positive Season 2 update that can only mean bad things down the line. Or at least that’s what I think the case will be, given how a certain someone’s story ended in Season 1. Let’s discuss.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Is Officially Now Filming

April 22 is a big day for the Dexter franchise, as it's the official start date for Resurrection's second season. (If it had only started on 4/20, I could have made the most hilarious "dank" passenger jokes. Or at least passably amusing ones.)

Paramount+ announced the big news, but co-stars Michael C. Hall and James Remar got on camera to share the update with fans on social media, as seen below.

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Good times will no doubt be had by all in the coming months as showrunner Clyde Phillps & Co. dig into the story of the New York Ripper, with the uncaptured killer being portrayed by Brian Cox. (If he doesn't tell Dexter to "f--ck off" at some point in the season, Logan Roy-style, it'll be a missed opportunity.) And now for the second-biggest update!

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Good News: Desmond Harrington Was Promoted To Series Regular

After popping up in a couple of episodes during Season 1 as now-Lieutenant Joey Quinn of Miami PD, OG series actor Desmond Harrington was promoted to series regular for Season 2, meaning we'll no doubt be seeing a lot more from Quinn when Dexter: Resurrection returns. Which brings us to...

The Sorta Bad News: Quinn Is Almost Definitely A Goner Now

Take this theorizing with a grain of salt, but nearly 100% of Dexter: Resurrection's series regulars who aren't playing characters with the "Morgan" surname end up dead. The main thing keeping Quinn safe from biting the metaphorical bullet himself was that he was so many hundreds of miles outside of New York City, and that he was mostly in the dark about Dexter's murderous habits.

But then he learned who the Bay Harbor Butcher really is. And Leon Prater's death will likely bring new attention to those murders. So when Quinn learns about Angel's death, he's almost definitely going to put his former coworker in the crosshairs, which is basically signing his own death warrant. Unless the show title suddenly changes to Joey: Resurrection, but that might have people thinking it's a revival of the solo Friends spinoff. Nobody wants that.

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Consider that ol' Angel Batista fell prey to Dexter once David Zayas was added on as a series regular for this spinoff after recurring on New Blood. It's not proof of anything, since Uma Thurman's Charlie technically survived and will be back in the mix for Season 2. But Charlie is an exception in more ways than one, and Quinn isn't on her level.

Of course, there were definitely full seasons of Dexter where I outright hated Quinn for being such a douche all the time, so part of me is going to probably enjoy seeing him get moidahed. But it seems like he's in a better place, where his head has been removed from his bum, so I'm sure I'll be all empathetic to his woes by the time Dexter plunges the knife in.

Stay tuned for more on when Season 2 will arrive, but until then, the entirety of the Dexter franchise can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.