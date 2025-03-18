‘We Gonna Have Years And Decades To Fight These Mother–-ers’: Diddy Reached Out To Kanye West From Prison And Dropped Blunt Advice

Since Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024, he’s been incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’ll remain until his sex-trafficking trial begins. Combs, who’s also known as P. Diddy, has mostly remained mum during this time, with his legal team speaking on his behalf when needed. It now seems, however, that 55-year-old Combs was granted the opportunity to speak with fellow rapper Kanye West by phone. With that, Combs shared some very honest thoughts on life with 47-year-old West.

What Was Said During Diddy And Ye’s Conversation?

Audio from the phone conversation between P. Diddy and Kanye West was exclusively obtained by The Shade Room. During the rappers’ chat, which was shared on Instagram, they discuss a myriad of topics, including family, the music industry and Sean John figurehead’s slew of legal problems. West offered support to his fellow hip hop veteran and, in turn, Diddy provided him with a bit of advice. Early on, Diddy advised his peer to remain cautious as he navigates his daily life:

This shit is wicked… so you be careful. … I need you out there. You feel me? … And have some fucking fun, [racial slur]. We not having no fun. And get back behind the mic, have some fun. Chop up them samples. Get back on your hit man vibe. … Get back to smiling. Fuck these other motherfuckers. They are wasting your time, B. … So put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, I want to see you fucking tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, fucking actually rapping and fucking performing and everything.

What the “Gotta Move On” performer seemed to be alluding to was Ye's reported decision to retire from music as well as his apparent disillusionment with the entertainment industry as of late. Ye admitted to there being a time at which everything felt “frustrating” to him. WIth that, Sean Combs went on to encourage Ye not to continue working and producing music:

Jump into your bag. We gonna have years and decades to fight these motherfuckers. Right now, enjoy your life. This is coming from me, from God, to you. Enjoy your life. Fall back in love like when you was making the beats in the Chi…

Elsewhere in the conversation, Diddy thanked the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper for his support throughout his legal woes. He also shouted out Ye for looking over his kids since his incarceration. And, as of this writing, Diddy is still ensnared in those conflicts, while Ye remains entangled in his own.

What Issues Are Sean Combs And Kanye West Dealing With Right Now?

Puff Daddy was arrested months after his two homes were raided by federal agents, allegedly in connection to a sex-trafficking operation. Following his arrest, the Grammy winner was charged with several offenses, including arson, racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. On top of that, Puff is at the center of numerous lawsuits some of which are connected to his Wild King Nights, Freak Offs and other events.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has garnered backlash over the last few years for expressing antisemitic sentiments during a since-removed episode of the Drink Champs Podcast. He also took his thoughts to social media, saying in an X post that, among other things, he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” West subsequently lost various endorsements and business deals and declared that he’d been “beat to a pulp” as he lost his billionaire status. The father of four also returned to X this past February, during which he went on a social media rant about various topics (and it was thought that even his wife, Bianca Censori showed concern).

Few people have candidly spoken out about P. Diddy’s situation, with Ray J speaking out candidly along with a handful of others. A PR rep opined that Diddy’s famous friends were remaining mum as not to draw attention to themselves. However, based on this recent phone call, it seems Ye is standing by the mogul (and vice versa) ahead of his trial start date on May 5.