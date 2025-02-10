Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Seemed To Voice ‘Concern’ Following His Social Media Rant, But Not So Fast

Kanye West has been incredibly active on social media over the past few days, as the polarizing rapper took to X to share a series of inflammatory posts. The messages included antisemitic sentiments (which he’s shared in the past) along with other pointed statements. Many spoke out in the aftermath, denouncing the views shared by the rapper. It also seemed that over the weekend, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, expressed concern over her spouse’s viral tirade. However, it now appears that that may not have actually been the case.

Throughout the duration of their marriage, which began in late 2022, 30-year-old Bianca Censori has mostly opted not to speak out when it comes to her personal affairs or those of her husband. So some fans seemed surprised when a verified account on X that seemingly belonged to the Yeezy architectural designer shared an emotional appeal. The post, which also includes a photo of Censori and Ye, featured an appeal of sorts for the latter’s behavior to change. The post also addressed people belonging to the Jewish faith:

Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart.God Bless Israel 🇮🇱 and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen

While that seemed to indicate that the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s wife wanted some changes to be made, that doesn’t actually seem to be the case. A representative for Bianca Censori reached out to The Hollywood Reporter to say that the X account is fraudulent and “does not belong to Ye’s wife.” As of right now, the account is still live on the site, and the rep also said they’ve been in contact with the Elon Musk-owned site to have it “unverified and/or banned.”

More on Kanye West (Image credit: ABC 7 Chicago) Kanye West Brings Up 'Demons' While Explaining His Viral Antisemitic Tweet In Newly Released Interview From That Time

Kanye West previously went viral for sharing anti-Jewish statements in October 2022 during a since-removed interview on the Drink Champs Podcast. At the time, he declared, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” He also posted about “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” on X. Adidas did subsequently drop him as did companies like Balenciaga, Vogue and CAA. West subsequently stated that he’d been “beat to a pulp” due to the financial losses he experienced as a result of his comments. His X account was also deactivated for a time before Elon Musk reinstated it in 2023.

As for Ye’s latest rant, he didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on topics like #MeToo Movement and Sean Combs’ legal issues. He also stated, as reported by Variety, that “I am a Nazi” and called German dictator Adolf Hitler “so fresh.” Among Ye’s other comments was his musing that he “loves when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me.” The Anti-Defamation League later spoke out against the comments as did actor David Schwimmer, who sent an appeal (via Instagram) to Elon Musk to ask that he take action.

Bianca Censori has not expressed views akin to her husband’s. She, along with her spouse, has been in hot water for a different reason as of late, though. Over a week ago, the two made headlines at the 2025 Grammys when Censori showed up on the red carpet wearing a completely sheer outfit. A lip reader has since alleged that Ye commanded his wife to make a scene, before they left the event. The two reportedly won’t face legal consequences for the spectacle, though Ye apparently lost out on a concert deal because of it.

At this point, Kanye West’s X account has been deactivated again. Other people seem to be keeping their distance from him during this time as well. That includes West’s ex-wife and mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian, who’s allegedly “staying far away” from him. And, since the Bianca Censori-centric social account has apparently been deemed inauthentic, it’s hard to say exactly how the Grammy winner’s wife truly feels about what he’s been saying as of late.