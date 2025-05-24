How Kanye West Weighed In After Kid Cudi Testified Amid Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial

Sean Combs’ trial continues to unfold in New York, with some high-profile individuals finding themselves in the mix due to taking the witness stand. One of the latest stars to become embroiled in the case is rapper Kid Cudi, who shared his account this past week. Since then, the 41-year-old music producer’s comments have stirred up discussion on social media. Fans aren’t the only ones weighing in either, as Kanye West has now entered the chat. And, based on his brief statements, he’s not pleased by this latest development in Diddy’s case.

The past few months have seen Kanye West post consistently on social media, making claims about other artists and weighing in on current events. P. Diddy’s trial is among the various topics that West has seen fit to discuss. On Saturday, the 47-year-old rapper – who goes by Ye now – took to X where he called out the Entergalactic producer's testimony and shared support for Diddy:

I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff. We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, took to the stand this past Thursday. As part of his testimony, Mescudi discussed his brief relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, who dated Diddy off and on between 2007 and 2018. NPR reports that Mescudi made claims regarding an alleged break-in at his home in 2011, which he says followed a tense situation involving Ventura and Diddy. Mescudi also testified about a January 2012 incident, which saw his car destroyed in front of his house, in what appeared to be an act of arson. The rapper shared his belief that Diddy was responsible for what happened.

When it comes to P. Diddy’s trial, Kanye West has shown support for the Sean John founder multiple times. This past March, West notably called Diddy, who was still in prison at the time, and the latter praised the “Jesus Walks” performer for having his back and for looking out for his kids. West later doubled down on his support, explaining how he “related to Puff,” and he later compared himself to Diddy while rapping about how his wife, Bianca Censori, left him.

Ye isn’t the only rapper to chastise Kid for testifying during the trial. Another notable rapper, Young Thug, responded on social media as well. On Thursday, Thugger posted a since-deleted message to X (which was captured by TMZ). In it, the “Hot” rapper said, “Dam cudi a rat lol”.

Cassie Ventura also testified during the trial and shared details about her time with Diddy. While on the stand, she described sex-related incidents involving her ex-boyfriend in graphic detail and admitted to going along with his desires so as not to upset him. This all comes about a year and a half after Ventura filed suit against Diddy for alleged violence and sex-trafficking. While he denied wrongdoing, he and his team settled the $20 million suit in less than 24 hours.

Despite the criticism Kid Cudi faced from Young Thug and Ye, it seems fans have also been lending their support to him. Cudi took to X to share a message of gratitude, which you can see below:

Sean Combs is facing multiple federal charges, which include counts of sex-trafficking as well as racketeering conspiracy. The 55-year-old rapper, who’d been imprisoned in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of his trial, faces up to life in prison. It remains to be seen if any other high-profile rappers might also take the stand at some point during the trial. Simultaneously, time will tell if Kanye West continues to weigh in on Combs’ legal woes.