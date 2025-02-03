What Are Wild King Nights? New Diddy Doc Goes Into Detail About The Laundry List The Rapper Reportedly Needed: 'Lights, Alcohol, Marijuana, Ketamine, Molly'
More claims are being leveled agains Diddy.
Amid Sean Combs’ mountain of legal issues, a lot has been said about his reported freak off parties. Said events allegedly involved young women being weighed, before being hired or coerced into performing sexual acts for guests, which were supposedly reported. More recently, though, P. Diddy’s other purported events known as Wild King Nights have become a topic of discussion due to a legal filing from one of the rapper’s former assistants. Now, that ex-employee is laying out the supposed list of items required for those parties.
What Did Diddy’s Wild King Knights Entail, And How Do They Factor Into A Legal Complaint?
Phillip Pines reportedly worked for Diddy from 2019 to 2021 and, in December 2024, he filed a legal complaint against his former employer. According to People, Pines’ filing includes the claim that he was specifically tasked with preparing bedrooms as well as the hip hop mogul’s personal bedroom for any given WKN. The ex-assistant was allegedly “expected to be on call” to ensure the necessary items like sex toys, marijuana joints and more. Pines also apparently had to oversee clean-up duties afterwards.
Just recently, Wild King Knights came up again, when Phillip Pines appeared on I.D. Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy docuseries (which is available to stream with a Max subscription). Appearing in a pre-taped interview for the fifth installment, Pines recalled Sean Combs needing a “laundry list” of supplies for the events. What he described was a mixture of alcohol, specific drugs and even electronic devices arranged for a “small batch of people”:
An exposé piece was recently published around the same time as the doc, and it included claims that align with the ones above. One sex worker referred to as “Nathan” for the story spoke about Diddy’s supposed drug use amid such events, saying that he couldn’t believe he was taking such substances. Nathan along with another worker also claimed the rapper went through baby oil quickly. With so much stuff allegedly being utilized for the events, it apparently wasn’t easy to straighten up the areas afterwards, per Phillip Pines:
Phillip Pines’ claims represent only a few of the accusations featured in the recently released documentary series. And, since its release, P. Diddy’s lawyers have commented on it.
How Has Diddy’s Attorneys Responded To The Doc, And What’s Going On With His Legal Situation?
The Fall of Diddy is just one of the recent documentary productions to be produced amid the eponymous music star’s imprisonment. Another was Diddy: The Making of A Bad Boy, which is available for Peacock subscription holders. Diddy’s legal team blasted the doc and others like it, as they include “unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence.” TFoD was also criticized by the lawyers via the following statement:
Puff Daddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. It was in September 2024 that Diddy was taken into custody and charged with several offenses as part of a federal investigation. Among the charges he’s facing are racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. That’s in addition to the flurry of lawsuits he’s facing ahead of his trial, which is set for May 5. The rap veteran has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
At present, it seems that more individuals are speaking out about their experiences with P. Diddy, including their experiences with the freak offs and Wild King Knights. It’s hard to say exactly who might file suit and/or speak out next as Phillip Pines and others have.
