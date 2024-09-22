’A Lot Of People In The Industry Can Agree With Me’: Diddy's Pal Ray J Finally Opened Up About How He’s Feeling After His Arrest

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan days ago after being indicted by a grand jury. It was later reported that Combs had been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more offenses. The Sean John founder pleaded not guilty to the charges. Since his arrest, few members of the hip hop community have spoken out on the situation. However, one of Combs’ closest friends in the industry, Ray J, is now opening up about the controversy revolving around his longtime mentor.

The “One Wish” singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo , during which he answered questions from the eponymous host. Norwood admitted that he “didn’t” think he’d ever see so many allegations leveled against P. Diddy before explaining how this represents a major moment in the music business. From there, Norwood shared his thoughts on what people should be taking away from this matter:

It’s a different time in this game and, when you look at our mentors and the people that have kind of shaped this culture, it’s important to acknowledge the mistakes they’ve made. And we have to hold everybody accountable for what they’ve done, but I don’t think this is a time to tear anybody down, right? Instead, it’s a time for this industry and everybody that’s going through this and seeing this to learn from the mistakes and create a roadmap for the future of the industry together, right, and in unity. That’s the next plan that needs to be put in play.

As of right now, Sean Combs is facing a myriad of allegations, which were detailed in a 14-page indictment, per Us Weekly . One such claim involved the music mogul holding “Freak Offs,” sex-related performances that would be recorded and allegedly featured women who’d been lured into participating. Combs was also accused of committing arson on multiple occasions. In addition, it’s been asserted that he tried to silence his staff following his physical altercation with ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which was captured in a video that leaked earlier this year.

When asked why he thinks few people are speaking out about Diddy’s situation, Ray J opined that a lot of people are “shocked” and “dealing with it in their own way.” Though the “Sexy Can I” performer believes that in a time like this, artists should “come together” and “talk about it as a community.” While making his point, he also discussed the far-reaching influence that Diddy possesses, due to his lengthy career:

Diddy’s been an icon for decades. We’ve all listened to his music. We’ve all been around him, at least in my era and have looked up to him. And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity. And I think transparency and integrity, moving forward, should be non-negotiable.

When sexual assault and sex trafficking-related allegations against Sean Combs began to arise, a few people in the industry did weigh in. One such person was an artist who feuded with Diddy in the past, Suge Knight, who summed it up as a “bad day for the culture.” Also, Slim Thug spoke out against Diddy after the hotel video with Cassie surfaced, admitting that he’d “take this L” for initially supporting the "Been Around the World" rapper.

Meanwhile, Russell Simmons did share support amid Combs’ legal woes, saying that “watching our brothers is hurtful” and asking that fans not deride Combs. Diddy's kids have also had his back throughout the ordeal. When asked about his personal impression of the claims, Ray J said the following:

For myself, and I think a lot of other people in this industry, it’s all a shock. We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed. And a lot of people in the industry can can agree with me on that sense. … To see where we are now, I just think everybody is still just trying to digest it and understand it.

Upon his arrest, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke out saying that he and his team were “disappointed” that the court had opted to move forward with the prosecution. Diddy’s $50 million bail attempts have also been rejected by the court. As of this writing, the embattled rapper is awaiting trial Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is allegedly on suicide watch. It remains to be seen whether other artists will opt to speak out amid the legal proceedings as Ray J did.