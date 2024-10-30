I Just Learned Diddy Had Women Step On A Scale Before Joining His Freak Off Parties, And His Party Planner Admitted There Was A Weight They Had To Be Under

Diddy’s now infamous “freak off parties” have been heavily detailed in recent weeks, as the mogul has faced legal repercussions and people who previously attended have come out of the woodwork to talk about their experiences. His lawyer reacting to the thousand bottles of lube went viral, and details have broken about who was allowed inside and outside at Diddy’s parties , as well as what some women remember from being at these events . Now, an event planner involved in the organization has spoken out about some of the tasks they were detailed with doing during their time working for the rapper.

In a series of comments, a party planner – who asked to remain anonymous – said a scale was proffered before these events, with the goal being that women would need to step on the scale to ensure they were of the weight quality Diddy had asked for prior to the party. There was even a specific number a woman could not be over (with some minor exceptions): 140 lbs. As the party planner noted to Page Six :

We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.

I’ve seen America’s Next Top Model make note of heights and weights in the past, but that’s for paid work, not getting into a party to be seen (and even ANTM has taken some flak over the years). Given the other stories we’ve heard about Diddy’s “freak offs,” however, this sort of ties right in with the vibe of these parties, which other reports have mentioned often featured people in the nude lounging around.

In this case, a strict dress code was reportedly required, with ladies in short dresses and high shoes being the norm. It seems like most knew what the "code" was before they showed up, too.

No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.

The party planner went on to report there were other rules including “no flab,” “no cellulite,” and no women who were “overly pierced or tattooed.” The party planner said they didn't ask about the ages of the women, but thought at the time it was "because of drinking laws" and that the rapper didn't want to be liable on that front. He'd never heard "these girls were expected to have sex" until recent headlines broke.

Diddy was arrested and is currently in jail on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering, and will officially stand trial on May 5, 2025. He's attempted to argue he should be released on bail and tried to post $50 million as collateral, but has been denied. He is currently awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.