Diddy's Lawyer Tries To Explain The 1,000 Bottles Of Lubricant Found In His Home During Raid And Costco Gets Name Dropped
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in the news a lot lately as he has been arrested and faces numerous criminal charges against him, including sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual assault dating back to the 1990s, among other things in an impending trial. One headline that raised a lot of eyebrows on the subject was when the law enforcement that raided Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami reported they found “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” at his residence. Now his lawyer has responded to the viral detail from the feds.
When Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke to TMZ about the findings, he name dropped Costco. Here’s what he had to say:
The reference of 1000 bottles of lubricant at Diddy’s homes has been the center of jokes, including on a recent segment of The View, but the reason it was reported (and is pertinent to the case) is because the rapper allegedly had rooms filled with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting” he was using for what’s being called “Freak Offs” (which has also been suggested to be orgies, instances of prostitution and/or sex trafficking). Amidst the allegations, the rapper has since reportedly put his Los Angeles home on the market for a huge price tag.
The amount of lubricant and baby oil is important because it could be pointed to as evidence that Diddy may have had a large operation of sex crimes going on. Per AP, a 14-page indictment that is unsealed describes him as “the head of a criminal enterprise” that also included forced labor, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. The allegations also deeply suggest the rapper had a “pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.”
The celebrity stocking way up on these supplies only helps the case against him, should the amount be correct as Agnifilo questioned. Obviously, his lawyer is not feeding into those claims and is suggesting that it’s perhaps Diddy’s decision to buy in bulk, like many Costco goers, that explains all that lube in his residences.
Last week, Diddy attempted to post $50 million in bail, which was denied by the judge as they wait for his forthcoming trial, which is expected to begin on October 9. As we wait for the trial to begin, check out how Diddy’s pal Ray J has commented on the arrest along with Ashton Kutcher’s recent comments on Diddy’s infamous parties.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.