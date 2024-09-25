Diddy's Lawyer Tries To Explain The 1,000 Bottles Of Lubricant Found In His Home During Raid And Costco Gets Name Dropped

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in the news a lot lately as he has been arrested and faces numerous criminal charges against him, including sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual assault dating back to the 1990s, among other things in an impending trial. One headline that raised a lot of eyebrows on the subject was when the law enforcement that raided Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami reported they found “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” at his residence. Now his lawyer has responded to the viral detail from the feds.

When Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke to TMZ about the findings, he name dropped Costco. Here’s what he had to say:

I don't know where the number 1000 came from. I can't imagine it's thousands. I mean, you know, and I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything. I guess! I don't know what you need 1,000 of. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way ... I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. They have Costcos in every place he has a home. Have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of their with. ... I don't think it was 1,000. Let's just say it was a lot. OK?

The reference of 1000 bottles of lubricant at Diddy’s homes has been the center of jokes, including on a recent segment of The View , but the reason it was reported (and is pertinent to the case) is because the rapper allegedly had rooms filled with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting” he was using for what’s being called “Freak Offs” (which has also been suggested to be orgies, instances of prostitution and/or sex trafficking). Amidst the allegations, the rapper has since reportedly put his Los Angeles home on the market for a huge price tag .

The amount of lubricant and baby oil is important because it could be pointed to as evidence that Diddy may have had a large operation of sex crimes going on. Per AP , a 14-page indictment that is unsealed describes him as “the head of a criminal enterprise” that also included forced labor, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. The allegations also deeply suggest the rapper had a “pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.”

The celebrity stocking way up on these supplies only helps the case against him, should the amount be correct as Agnifilo questioned. Obviously, his lawyer is not feeding into those claims and is suggesting that it’s perhaps Diddy’s decision to buy in bulk, like many Costco goers, that explains all that lube in his residences.

Last week, Diddy attempted to post $50 million in bail , which was denied by the judge as they wait for his forthcoming trial, which is expected to begin on October 9. As we wait for the trial to begin, check out how Diddy’s pal Ray J has commented on the arrest along with Ashton Kutcher’s recent comments on Diddy’s infamous parties .