Diddy Tried To Post $50 Million In Bail, Wore Same Clothes In Court Twice

Being a celebrity can be a double-edged sword. Because while it might bring money and opportunities, it makes one's personal issues into a very public matter. Just look at Grammy-winning recording artist Diddy, who is facing multiple lawsuits and allegations of abuse. Most recently the public watched as Diddy tried to post $50 Million in bail, and wore the same clothes in court twice.

The "I Need A Girl" rapper was arrested in Manhattan on September 16th, for sex trafficking, racketeering, and other charges. And after making headlines for the 1000 bottles of lube in his home, Diddy has attempted to post millions of dollars in bail while waiting to go to court. But CBS reports that bail has been denied by Judge Andrew Carter Jr., meaning that he'll be kept in custody until his time in court occurs. And folks noticed that Diddy was wearing the same clothes during this attempts at bail over two different days.

The Judge's decision to keep Diddy in custody is reportedly due to concerns about witness tampering, and how that might affect the case. It's alleged that he contacted Kalenna Harper via call and text around 50 times after former Danity Kane member Dawn Richards submitted her own lawsuit against the rapper/producer. In a statement in court earlier this week, prosecutor Emily Johnson claimed this was a reason to keep him in custody for now, saying:

This incident is just one way of making clear that this defendant has the ongoing ability to keep witnesses, even witnesses who might have been around for very distant-in-time abuse, in his pocket and at his disposal

In the end, the judge denied Diddy's attempt at posting a bond of $50 million in order to wait for the forthcoming trial at home on house arrest. The rapper's own attorney Marc Agnifilo issues his own statement about trying to get him released, which reads:

I'm not going to let him sit in that jail a day longer than he has to. He’s a stoic guy in his manner. He’s been through a lot in his life.

At the point of writing this story, the trial is expected to begin on October 9th. So Sean Combs will presumably be in custody until this date, and throughout the trial itself.

Fans have been watching as Diddy's legal troubles have been mounting for months now. Raids on his homes occurred back in March, where his personal property and phones were seized. Diddy's kids were temporarily detained during this process, which definitely turned heads. Since then, Diddy has attempted to sell his home, as legal bills likely pile up. And while he was able to vacation over the summer, the stakes of the legal situation have definitely been raised. We'll just have to wait and see when he appears in court, and if his clothes are any different the third time around.