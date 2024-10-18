‘He Thought Of Himself As A King’: Insider Reveals What It Was Like From Inside Diddy’s Parties

Sean “Diddy” Combs” remains in prison awaiting a ruling on his appeal that might grant him bail. It’s a fairly shocking place for the rapper and mogul to be considering just how big his star is. However, nobody is likely quite as shocked by this turn of events as Diddy himself. According to one former employee, being a star, and the biggest star he could possibly be, was Diddy’s primary focus.

Rob Shuter was a publicist for Diddy for two years, so he has a first-hand view of what it was like working with Diddy, as well as the parties the rapper threw which have since become topics of interest and legal inquiry, According to Shuter who spoke to the BBC, the whole point of the parties was to keep Diddy front and center and boost his image. The former staffer said…

He was just figuring out that how he could get the most attention was to become the party king of New York.

Diddy’s parties are now central to the legal case against him, and more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in its wake. Several people have accused Diddy of rape and other forms of sexual misconduct.

In the federal case against the star, Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in conjunction with parties being referred to as “freak offs.” At these parties, Diddy allegedly forced or coerced people into performing sex acts that were then recorded.

Shuter said he never witnessed any sexual misconduct at the parties he attended, though he did describe witnessing what he called an “imbalance of power." He indicates this was because Diddy was always searching for more power. Being famous, and as famous as possible, was reportedly important to the star.

According to Shuter, part of Diddy’s interest in being a symbolic king was also an interest in actual royalties. The former publicist says he sent multiple invitations to Princes William and Harry, offering to pay all their expenses if they would come to one of his parties. Shuter said…

He thought of himself as a king so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage.

Neither Prince ever took Diddy up on his offer. That being said many celebrities did attend his lavish parties. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Lebron James have attended his parties. Few major names have been willing to speak on the record since the mogul's arrest.

Diddy is quite famous now, though for all the wrong reasons. The rapper is facing a lot of prison time if he’s convicted of all the charges against him. He has vigorously denied any wrongdoing. The case is expected to go to trial next year.