‘I’ve Got A Lot I Can’t Tell.’ Ashton Kutcher In The Spotlight Again After Resurfaced Interview Of Him Getting Asked About Diddy’s Infamous Parties Crops Up

The floodgates are seemingly opening wider for claims and stories about the allegedly salacious house parties thrown by rapper and business mogul Diddy, who is currently still being detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after his bail attempts were denied . Most of the stories surrounding him are of a critical nature, from various sexual assault and abuse accusations to that time he mistook Selena Gomez for a valet , but positive-minded are also spreading, such as a resurfaced Ashton Kutcher interview where he addresses their fast-friendship.



Several years ago, Kutcher appeared on the fan-favorite Internet series Hot Ones , where he engaged in the normal guest behavior of chowing down on mouth-scorching wings while answering personal and professional questions asked by host Sean Evans. In an awkwardly worded question, Evans mentions that Diddy party stories are a “favorite genre of anecdote” on the show, and cues the Steve Jobs star up to share one, and it’s the latter’s immediate reaction that’s caused the video to spread around again.

He stammered and hesitated a bit at first, saying:

Wow, okay, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell. Um…[sigh]...I can’t tell that one either. I’m actually cycling through them. There was one moment, it’s not really a party story. But our relationship is really bizarre. It started over Punk’d, because he’s like ‘Yo, you can’t punk me.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. Everybody’s on the table.’ He’s like, ‘Not me, I’m off the table.’ So that started our conversation.

While Ashton Kutcher gets the benefit of the doubt here, it's perhaps not so impossibly difficult to understand why netizens are suspicious about the way the actor tackled that question. By directly stating there are stories that are too saucy to be shared even within a candid-minded setting like Hot Ones, Kutcher makes it seem as if he knows details that others would not want to be made public. (Himself possibly included.)

Plus, when he did actually tell a story about Diddy, he intentionally skipped right past anything vaguely controversial and instead talked about how they first became friends, and noted that they would watch football together a lot. But then he told a quick story about an impromptu run with an unprepared Diddy that speaks to the latter's perceived inability to be lesser-than. As the '70s Show star put it:

About halfway through the run, he’s like, ‘Yo, I’m running out of gas right now.’ But we had paparazzi all around us at the time. He’s like, ‘You gotta slow down, but make it look like you’re not slowing down. I don’t wanna look like I’m not gonna be able to finish this thing.’ He was losing it. . . . Then we finish out the run, and he was so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run that he decided to run the New York Marathon. . . . He just can’t lose. Even when he’s that close to humility, it becomes a driver.

That can't lose mentality is one that no doubt played a huge part in Diddy's successful career over the decades, as well as his previous success in mostly staying out of jail despite a history of legal issues.

Amidst other celebrities whose past comments about Diddy are resurfacing, Ashton Kutcher's comments specifically stand out due to the actor's long-standing relationship with former co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted on forcible rape charges in May 2023. Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis (who also appeared on Hot Ones a couple of years later) came under a ton of public scrutiny after it was revealed they both penned letters of support ahead of his prison sentencing in September 2023.

The couple put out a statement after news of the letters spread around, more or less defending their choice as a request they honored for Danny Masterson's family, saying they described their relationship with him and gave their impressions, but did not question the validity of the judge's decision nor his victims' claims.

It's not clear if (or how many) more videos will surface of Ashton Kutcher and/or other notable Hollywood mainstays sharing stories about Diddy's parties, freak-off sessions and more. As well, it remains to be seen if Kutcher will release a new statement or interview addressing his and Diddy's long-standing friendship.