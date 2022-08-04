Diego Luna: What To Watch If You Like The Star Wars Actor

If you’re a fan of Star Wars movies and TV shows , Diego Luna is a name that you've probably heard over the past several years. Known for his role in the popular Star Wars movie, Rogue One, where he played Cassian Andor, the actor has become even more popular because of that character, to the point that he is receiving his own Disney+ show, appropriately named, Andor.

But, Luna has been around in Hollywood for some time, with appearances in both movies and TV shows, and if you’re like me and you’re looking for something new to watch the actor in, these are several of his best projects to watch - from action films to Netflix original shows.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Developed as a companion series to the Netflix show, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico tells the story of the drug trade in Mexico, and how it was established from the ground up and became one of the biggest criminal businesses in the world.

If you want to talk about one of Diego Luna's best roles, this definitely makes the cut. He played Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel - and the person who really created the drug cartel as we know it today in Mexico. He was stellar in this role, and while he didn’t return for Season 3 of the show, his first two seasons as one of the main stars is some of my favorite of his work. Seriously, if you’ve never seen him in this show, watch it, especially if you’re interested in crime dramas.

Milk (Hulu)

Next up, we have the Academy Award-winning film, Milk. a biographical drama about Harvey Milk, who was a pioneer in the history of gay rights and became a politician and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

Diego Luna portrayed Jack Lira in the film and he is so great in this role, especially alongside his fellow cast members, where you really get to see their chemistry shine, but he also brings so much charisma to the role that you can’t help but love him. The entire Milk cast is incredibly talented, with stars such as Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, and more all having their time to shine, but I’ve always loved seeing Luna as Jack anytime I’ve watched this movie - and the story is incredibly uplifting as well.

Contraband (Hulu)

Moving on, we now have the action thriller, Contraband. This exciting movie follows the story of a smuggler who is on a quest to protect his brother-in-law from an evil drug lord, so, he travels to Panama in order to get millions of dollars, all in counterfeit money.

The film, which was based on the Icelandic movie, Reykjavik-Rotterdam, has many stars that you might recognize besides Diego Luna, who played Gonzalo in the film. Some of the biggest names are Mark Wahlberg, Ben Foster - even J.K. Simmons, but I personally enjoy Luna’s role more, as he’s a badass here and shows just how skillful he is in action roles, and considering this came before he was in Rogue One, we really get to see him shine in a kick-butt part.

Y Tu Mamá También (AMC+)

On to the Mexican film, Y tu mama tambien (which means “and your mom, too”). This road movie, directed by acclaimed moviemaker Alfonso Cuarón, tells the story of two teenage boys who end up taking a road trip with a woman in her twenties, and the journey they go on in this coming-of-age story.

For those who don’t know, prior to Luna crossing over into the American filmmaking industry, he starred in plenty of Mexican films, and I think this was one of his best. I love my coming-of-age movies, like Booksmart, but there’s just something about films such as Y tu mama tambien that hit home - specifically because of the acting. Diego Luna is fantastic in his starring role, and the movie even garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film - and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Elysium (Starz)

Do you want another action film that’s mixed in with dystopian science fiction? Check out Elysium. This film, starring Matt Damon, tells the story of two worlds, one that is luxurious and for the rich and powerful, and the other a ravaged earth, where the poor live, and how one man might be able to bring equality through a dangerous mission.

Like many of the films on this list, Elysium is stacked with stars, but I freaking love Diego Luna in his role of Julio, the best friend to Max (Matt Damon). Their chemistry is awesome and their scenes always drew my attention to the screen. The film itself is also so much fun as well, with a lot of social commentary on many issues that we talk about often today, such as immigration, the justice system, and so much more.

The Book Of Life (Disney+)

This is one of my personal favorites. The Book of Life is a wonderfully animated film that follows a bullfighter who goes on an incredible journey to the afterlife on the annual Day of the Dead celebration in order to fulfill the wishes of his loved ones.

Diego Luna starred in The Book of Life, where he voiced Manolo Sanchez, and I loved how he did it. Luna has such a distinct voice that you can tell instantly that it’s him, but he’s still able to make the character of Manolo his own and that’s something I can really appreciate. The film has a full cast of stars as well, such as Zoe Saldana , Channing Tatum, Christina Applegate, and many, many others, and it’s a great movie to watch for Latinx representation .

If Beale Street Could Talk (Amazon Rental)

This romantic drama always makes me feel some type of way - and it will for you as well. In If Beale Street Could Talk, we follow a woman who is on a mission to somehow clear her lover’s name after he is wrongfully accused of a crime before their child is born.

This movie, man. Ugh. I barely even have the words to talk about it because it makes me so emotional. Diego Luna plays the role of Pedrocito, a friend of Fonny, the male lead in the couple, and while his role is small in comparison to this large cast of players, I always love the scenes he was in, as his charisma and chemistry with his co-stars bounces off the screen. If you haven’t seen this movie yet, you definitely should, especially if you love romantic dramas and good music - pretty sure I’ve listened to “ Agape ” too many times, now.

A Rainy Day In New York (Peacock)

If you’re looking for a romantic comedy instead of a drama that Diego Luna starred in, check out A Rainy Day in New York, directed by Woody Allen. In this star-studded film, we follow a couple who go on a weekend trip to New York City where the girl is trying to interview a film director for her newspaper, and the boy wishes to deepen their relationship - but of course, nothing goes as planned.

Diego Luna plays Francisco Vega, a film star who has a really good story with one of the main characters, Ashleigh ( played by Elle Fanning ), and I love the scenes they had together whenever I’ve seen this film. Luna and Fanning have such amazing chemistry and their story, out of the many in this film, is one of the most interesting. This movie has plenty of other stars too, such as Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and more, so this is the one to watch.

Wander Darkly (Hulu)

If you want just a pure drama, you have to check out Wander Darkly. This movie, starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, tells the story of a troubled couple who get into a car accident - but after this, they go on a journey through each other’s memories in order to help them repair what they lost - if not for themselves, then for their baby girl.

This movie does something to you. It’s one of those films where there are twists and moments that I really don’t want to spoil here. All I’ll say is that Diego Luna and Sienna Miller show amazing star power in this film and played the roles of Matteo and Adrienne perfectly, and their characters, one way or another, will make you cry - in a good way, I promise.

Rogue One (Disney+)

It’s why you’re here, isn’t it? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story acts as a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, following rebels who are banding together in order to steal the blueprints for the Death Star, which was the Rebel Alliance's first ever victory that was spoken about in the first film.

Arguably, this is the role that made Diego Luna such a household name, especially if you love Star Wars, and that’s because his role as Cassian Andor was so badass and this movie is just fantastic . He was smart, skillful, and would do anything for the alliance to gain ground, and while what happened to his character in the film was sad, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re getting a whole series dedicated to Andor on Disney+ . I, for one, am so excited to see Diego Luna return to this role - and I might as well re-watch Rogue One in the meantime.

With so many picks on this list, you’ll be entertained for hours with Diego Luna content, and if not, you can always wait until September 21, 2022, when Andor drops on Disney+. I know I’ll be counting down the days. Will you?