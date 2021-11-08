Disney+ Is Offering A Big Discount To Celebrate Disney+ Day

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to Disney+, now may be a good time to finally add the streaming service. Not only will subscribers be getting some new and exciting content on Disney+ Day, but Disney+ is currently offering a significant discount for the first month of subscription. Read on to get the details...

The Disney+ Subscription Discount Happening Right Now

Starting today (Monday, November 8) and running through Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers can sign up for Disney+ for $1.99 for the first month. That’s a pretty great deal for a month of Disney+, especially if you’re new to the platform and have yet to explore all of the movies and other content streaming there.

After the one-month promo period, Disney+ will auto-renew for the standard subscription price, which is currently $7.99 per month (plus tax, if applicable). Get more information about the terms of the deal and signing up for Disney+ here.

New Movies And More Arriving On Disney+ Day

This limited time discount comes days ahead of the anticipated Disney+ Day, which is set for November 12 and will offer Disney+ subscribers some new streaming content. Unlike Black Widow, which was made available to watch streaming through Disney+’s Premier Access feature the same day it arrived in theaters, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was only available to watch in theaters when it arrived in September 2021. The recent Marvel movie will make its streaming debut on November 12 for Disney+ Day, where all subscribers will be able to watch it.

Also available on Disney+ starting November 12 is Jungle Cruise, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt adventure movie inspired by the popular Disney theme park attraction. Jungle Cruise was made available streaming to Disney+ subscribers via Premier Access in July. Those interested in watching the movie from the comfort of their homes had the option of paying $29.99 to access the film on Disney+ the same day it arrived in theaters. On Disney+ Day, the movie will become available to all subscribers.

And next among the films arriving on Disney+ on November 12 is Home Sweet Home Alone , the newest installment to the Home Alone movie series.

Other content being made available on Disney+ includes Olaf Presents, a new Simpsons short, the first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 and Ciao Alberto, an animated short film with some of the Luca characters.

What You Get With A Disney+ Subscription

Beyond the above mentioned Disney+ Day arrivals, Disney+ has quite an extensive library of content available for subscribers. This includes the Star Wars movies, along with multiple Star Wars TV shows (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, etc). For Marvel fans, you’ll have no shortage of MCU movies, including The Avengers films, not to mention the recent Marvel TV shows (WandaVision,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the recently released animated series, What If…?).

Disney+ also offers a great library of classic Disney animated and live-action films and Pixar movies, as well as new original movies and TV shows (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Turner & Hooch).

In the near future, we have the anticipated Marvel TV show, Hawkeye , and The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book Of Boba Fett to look forward to. And Disney+ has the upcoming animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie set to arrive on the platform on December 3.

If any of the above sounds appealing to you, now might be a good time to check out Disney+, especially with the current discount in place for the first month.