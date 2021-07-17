The Best Disney+ Original Movies To Watch (So Far)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Disney. The myth, the legend. It has been around for nearly one hundred years and has become a staple in nearly every home, regardless of one's age, for its fantastical movies and lovely fairytales. Disney+ has stepped onto the scene with their own original movies, with many different options to choose from. While there are so many upcoming Disney movies to look out for, sometimes, all we want is to relax at home on our couch and watch a Disney+ film.

If you want a recorded musical, they have Hamilton. If you want an amazing animated film, they have Soul. Truly, Disney+ has so many new films to watch, some of which are exclusive to just their platform, that they deserve to be talked about. Here are the best Disney+ movies you can stream right now.

Lady And The Tramp (2019)

As one of the first original films that they had on the streaming site, Disney+ knocked it out of the park with this one. Lady and the Tramp is the live-action remake of the animated film of the same name, which premiered on Disney+ back in 2019.

The film itself is adorable, with plenty of cute puppies, and a loving storyline that generations have fallen for over time. Plus, the cast that they put alongside these dogs, like Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown or Dope’s Kiersey Clemons, really adds star power to the film with great chemistry.

Noelle (2019)

As for comedies, Disney+ has you covered. Noelle stars Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick and Barry’s Bill Hader, and tells the story of Noelle, the lesser-known daughter of Santa, who goes on a journey to find her brother when he has to take up the mantle of Santa Claus.

If I’m being honest, Noelle is one of my favorite modern Christmas films. There are so many great Christmas classics, but there’s just something about the chemistry between Kendrick and Hader that works so well in this film, and really brings a smile to my face. It’s truly a lot of fun and a great Christmas film.

Luca (2021)

One of the more recent releases on this list, Luca is about two little sea monsters who are curious about the surface and decide to leave their lives in the water behind to explore the world, by trying to get a Vespa to travel on.

Luca has actually become one of my favorite Pixar films. It’s not going to be a tearjerker like Soul or Up, but it’s extremely heartwarming. It teaches perseverance despite your obstacles, and acceptance of others in a way that I don’t think has been done so well in a children’s film. The animation is stunning and the story is sweet – anyone of any age would enjoy this Disney+ film.

Black Is King (2020)

Black is King is a visual album/musical film, and while at first, that might sound confusing, it’s actually extremely interesting. In this film, we follow the story of a young African prince, who is exiled from his kingdom after his father passes away. As he grows up, he starts to understand who he is, and then goes to reclaim his throne.

Let me say that this film is visually dazzling. It’s one of the prettiest films I’ve seen on Disney+ so far. But, the music is really what drives this film. Alongside the interesting story, the songs that are performed, by the talented, iconic Beyonce, take the cake, and truly speak bold messages that everyone needs to hear.

Togo (2019)

Another one of the first Disney+ originals, Togo is a film that tells the story of Leonhard Seppala and his sled dog, named Togo, during their 1925 serum run to Nome, when he had to transport diphtheria antitoxin during a time where there were harsh conditions and an epidemic of the infection.

First off, dog lovers, will enjoy this film regardless of the other aspects. Togo is this sweet, loving, caring dog with so much personality that you’ll want him in your own home by the end of it. But, even if you’re not the biggest fan of canines, star Willem Dafoe embraces his role and brings this true story to light.

The One And Only Ivan (2020)

Based on a real story, The One and Only Ivan is about a young gorilla who is trying to piece together his past with the help of an elephant, as both try to escape captivity.

Let’s start this out by saying that this film is stacked with stars. And, I mean it. We have Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, The Wire’s Ramon Rodriguez, The Eternals Angelina Jolie, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Danny DeVito – the list just keeps on going. They all do great in their roles, whether it be live-action or voice-overs, and the visual effects are fantastic. It’s heartwarming and full of great messages.

Hamilton (2020)

“I am not throwing away my shot!”

I’m sure that last summer you heard that phrase all over when Hamilton released on Disney+. This filmed musical shows the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers, through his life’s story, and the key details that we might not know about.

The musical became iconic for a reason. The music is great, written brilliantly by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and acted to perfection. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sung Daveed Diggs’ version of “What'd I Miss?” The songs are so catchy, and even if you’re not a big fan of history, you’ll be dancing out of your seat in no time with this film.

Wolfgang (2021)

Okay, I might be a little biased towards this film, but that’s only because I love cooking so much, and everyone deserves to know this man's story. Wolfgang is all about the legendary chef and personality, Wolfgang Puck, from his start in the culinary industry to his rough past back home in Austria, to how he built his food empire.

Wolfgang is one of those documentaries where I actually feel like I learned something valuable at the end. Wolfgang Puck basically started out with nothing and worked his way up in the industry, hoping that his skills shined above the rest, and now he’s changed the food industry in America and across the world forever. The documentary shows every part of his life and really lets you into his head about how he succeeded. It’s honestly one of the best documentaries that Disney+ has done so far.

Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe

I don't think it's super necessary to have seen the show before this film, because it's that much fun. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe is set during the summer of the original TV series, and shows Phineas and Ferb as they try to rescue their sister, Candace, from the planet Feebla-Oot. However, Candace almost stays on the planet when their people treat her with respect.

For fans of Phineas and Ferb, this is everything you could want in another film. It’s the same goofy hijinks with the same great voice-cast, including Ashley Tisdale as Candace. And, for fans who have missed the show since its series finale, this will bring a smile to your face as you return to their summer once again.

Black Beauty (2020)

In Black Beauty, the viewers get to watch the story of a young mare that is brought to Birtwick park, where it ends up forming a bond with a teenager that carries through her life and different challenges, chapters, and several adventures.

Actress Kate Winslet voices the titular horse, with The Nutcracker and the Four Realms star Mackenzie Foy taking on the role of Jo Green. The story of their bond is sweet and inspiring, and I believe it’s a must-watch for anyone who has an adoration for horses or any animals. There's no denying the love between a person and their pet.

Clouds (2020)

With a list of the best films to watch on Disney+, I have to include at least one tearjerker – and I mean a serious tearjerker. Clouds is the story of Zach Sobiech, a high-schooler with a goofy personality, but after a few weeks into his senior year, he finds out serious information that is going to change his life forever.

I’m going to be honest – Clouds is one of those films where if you’re looking to cry, it’s right there. It’s on par with films like The Notebook and Up for making you tear up. But, that’s what makes it so good. The emotional impact, alongside the great acting of Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter and so many others really paints a beautiful yet heartbreaking picture. Sometimes, we just need to be in our feels. And, that’s what Clouds provides.

Soul (2020)

While I do love Luca, there’s just something about Soul that makes it one of my all-time favorite Pixar films. Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner, a jazz pianist who finally gets the shot of his lifetime to play in his dream jazz club, when tragedy strikes. Now, it’s up to him, with the help of some new friends, to get through it.

I’m not going to spoil a single thing for this film. If you haven’t seen Soul yet, watch it. It’s one of Pixar’s best, in my opinion. The story itself is so inspirational, teaching you about the simple joys of life, how maybe we don’t need to have a crazy purpose and we can just live, looking forward to the next day. The animation is stunning, the tale amazing, and the voice cast, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, takes the cake. It’s one of the best films of 2020, and definitely one of the best Disney+ has right now to watch.

While these are just some of the best films Disney+ has to offer, there are plenty of options out there still, like Taylor Swift's Folklore, or even Flora & Ulysses. Disney has plenty of 2021 movies coming out soon – even 2022 movies are planned and ready to go – but while we wait for those to come out in theaters, we can all enjoy some awesome films on Disney+. Hopefully, this gave you an idea of some of the great ones to watch. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go watch Luca again. Silenzio Bruno!