Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off

It's been over a month since the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and in case the sting has subsided for some fans, Disney+ and ESPN are going to feature a big reminder. Fans and haters alike will be able to revisit the previous Chiefs season with a Disney+ subscription, and I have one big Taylor Swift-related question I need to be addressed.

While I can imagine this upcoming 6-part docuseries will sidestep things like the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance, it'd be hard not to at least mention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. With that said, let's share what we know about the project so far and how the pop star isn't mentioned at all in the plans.

What The Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries Is About

The unnamed six-part docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs will center on the 2024-2025 season but will also chronicle the history of the long-running franchise throughout the decades. The team making the show (they also worked on The Last Dance) was given unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and other Chiefs players as they filmed what could've been a three-peat championship season.

So, if you're a fan of the team, there's plenty of reasons to watch outside of re-living the disappointing Super Bowl loss.

I'm Wondering If Taylor Swift Will Be Featured In The Docuseries, Because She Should Be

While Taylor Swift isn't mentioned in the announcement, I would be shocked if she isn't featured in the docuseries in any way.

While some have groaned about her level of NFL exposure, there's no denying that she's put an even bigger spotlight on the Kansas City Chiefs because of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Let's also not forget that she was wrapping up The Eras Tour during this Super Bowl run and that subscribers can watch her movie of it with a Disney+ subscription. So, both her concert and her boyfriend's season will be available on the same service, which feels notable.

I would reckon that if they didn't get a chance to speak to her directly, she has to be featured in some of the footage. Swift showed up quite a bit during the season to support Travis Kelce, so I'm sure there will be shots of her and him after the game or her in the press box, because anytime she showed up, it went viral.

Oh man, what if we get "Taylor's Version" of the Super Bowl from her perspective? I can't deny that it'd be a fascinating insight into a personal yet highly publicized element of the Chiefs' last two seasons.

Overall, I think it'll be fair to say that most of this docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs will center on the team itself, and less on Taylor Swift and Kelce. Still, I would be shocked if there aren't a few mentions of her throughout it, just so the Swifties have something to talk about once it hits streaming.

The upcoming sports docuseries has no release date, but we know readers can expect to see it appear on Disney+ and ESPN eventually. I'm hoping for a series as entertaining as The Last Dance, but that's a high bar to measure up to!