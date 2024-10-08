Bill Belichick Groaned When Taylor Swift Appeared On Monday Night Football, And The Internet Is Loving It

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick has been somewhat of a polarizing figure for his actions during the New England Patriots’ dynasty , his gruff personality and, more recently, having a 24-year-old girlfriend. However, during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, 72-year-old Belichick became the personal hero of anti-Swifties everywhere when, while providing commentary on the game, he possibly also commented on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship by groaning when the singer was shown on the broadcast.

Taylor Swift was in the building Monday night to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs, while Bill Belichick joined the Manningcast, virtually sharing his opinions alongside former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning. After a big play from Travis Kelce, the cameras cut from the game to the suite, where the Eras Tour artist was cheering her boyfriend on, and whether it was an involuntary reaction or just bad timing, Belichick let out a groan at the sight of her. See the hilariously awkward moment below:

Bill Belichick has had enough of seeing Taylor Swift on the broadcast during #Chiefs games 😂pic.twitter.com/1us1knQ6hPOctober 8, 2024

The Manning brothers seemed almost stunned by the coaching legend’s reaction, as both Peyton and Eli sat in awkward — and uncharacteristic — silence following Bill Belichick’s perceived Taylor Swift diss. The Internet, meanwhile, was not so quiet and immediately took to social media to share their amusement with the world. Comments on the above post included:

Bill speaking for everyone – ravenwizardd

– ravenwizardd “Ugh” 😂 literally all of us – czar93

– czar93 Extremely Rare Bill Belichick W – HowUBenFeller

– HowUBenFeller Bill is just one of us – _The_Good_Man

_The_Good_Man He’s just like us fr – DJ_Does_Sports

All those disgruntled “Dads, Brads and Chads” may want to hold off before officially indoctrinating Bill Belichick into their club, however, because it’s possible that the coach was actually reacting to the Saints’ pathetic defense (as a Saints fan myself, I can attest to the game being quite groan-worthy). After his long post-groan silence, Belichick commented:

Big first half for Kelce. Too big. Too big.

It doesn’t seem like he would take the stance of Travis Kelce having “too big” of a game unless he was looking at it from a defensive standpoint.

There’s also the inconvenient fact that Bill Belichick is … wait for it … a Swiftie. In addition to praising Taylor Swift for being “tough” and powering through the rain show he attended at Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium in May, he also reportedly accompanied Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to one of her concerts in Amsterdam this summer.

Furthermore, his previously mentioned 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson posted a pic the day before the game of the NFL coach wearing some Eras Tour merch in the third slide of a summer photo dump.

