It’s Been Two Years Since Taylor Swift Kicked Off The Eras Tour, And This Roundup Of Epic Moments Has Me Missing It So Much

It feels like yesterday that the Eras Tour kicked off in Arizona. However, it also feels like Taylor Swift’s blockbuster tour has been part of the zeitgeist forever. While time can be confusing like that, in reality, it’s been two years since the pop star’s massive tour kicked off in Arizona. Now, one fan’s epic roundup of the wonderful moments from this era has me missing all of the Swiftie magic so much.

While it’s time for Taylor Swift to move forward to other projects , fans are taking a minute to “remember this moment.” Over on X, @folkwhvre made an epic thread of “the most iconic moments from The Eras Tour” to celebrate its second anniversary. Including everything from big surprises to funny errors to epic fan instances, it really encapsulates the magic of this historic tour, and it has me in my feels.

Even the first moment, which acknowledged Swift’s iconic stage dive has me feeling emo:

Her iconic dive at The Eras Tour

To prove just how iconic it is, here's a viral video of the stage dive that was posted by carolineaguzmman on TikTok:

How To Re-Live The Eras Tour Magic (Image credit: Disney+/ Taylor Swift Productions) You can stream The Eras Tour with a Disney+ subscription.

I remember the shock Swifties felt when we saw this for the first time, and now it’s reminding me of the various other first surprises she gave us on night one of the Eras Tour. From the surprise songs to the “22” hat , Swift introduced us to shocking and fun moments that would become traditions, and Eras instances we’d remember forever.

Along with night one shocks that turned into staples of the tour, this fan also added other surprises that were specific to certain cities or legs of the tour. For example, they included Phoebe Bridgers joining Swift while she opened for her to play “Nothing New” during the Red set, as well as HAIM coming out to sing “No Body, No Crime” during evermore.

Obviously, big announcements were included in this thread too. I mean how could we forget the very blue announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , as the fan wrote :

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Taylor wore blue outfits for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) announcement and everyone realized that we weren’t clowning at all

Of course, the ultra-viral and shocking moments where Taylor Swift acknowledged her relationship with Travis Kelce were noted too. I mean, who could forget “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs? ” I know I certainly won’t, and neither will fans thanks to this thread and videos like this one from alfonpracannes on TikTok:

Big celebrity sightings are also unforgettable. From Paul McCartney dancing with fans to Travis Kelce literally going on stage to perform with his girlfriend, there were truly some wild and heartwarming interactions throughout this entire tour, as these highlights clearly show:

Taylor bringing out Travis Kelce on stage during the transition into ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ pic.twitter.com/CtNar61KsPMarch 16, 2025

It also wouldn’t be a proper Eras Tour round-up without acknowledging the clowns in the room (and that includes me). While we got the announcements and re-releases of Speak Now and 1989 as well as The Tortured Poets Department across this concert series' run, there was what felt like an infinite amount of theorizing about the re-release of Reputation, specifically.

Fans thought it might happen when Swift appeared in a new bodysuit (as that’s what happened with 1989 with all the blue outfits). However, when the first new Rep fit of the tour appeared toward the end of its run, it wound up meaning nothing, as the fan aptly pointed out:

When Taylor randomly debuted a new reputation bodysuit for the first time without announcing anything

I love this tweet because it shows how attentive the fans were when it came to the details of the Eras Tour. Tracking Swift’s outfits became a big game. The amount of analysis that went into changes she made of the show was outstanding. And overall, this all brought Swifties closer together.

Due to everything in this story and so much more, I’ll forever be grateful to the Eras Tour. It truly was a magical moment in Swiftie and music history, and now it’s time to look forward to see what Taylor Swift has up her sleeve next.