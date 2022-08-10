Disturbing Armie Hammer Documentary Trailer Goes Into Extreme Detail On Alleged Sexual Abuse And Cannibalism

“My name is Casey Hammer, and I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.” So ends the trailer for House of Hammer, a chilling tell-all documentary that is coming to Discovery+ that appears ready to pull back the curtain on decades of abuse and psychological warfare waged by members of the Hammer family, including The Social Network star Armie Hammer himself. This is so much worse than the seemingly embarrassing rumors of him working for a resort in the Caymans. Hammer’s victims, as well as Armie’s estranged aunt, sat for interviews that look to capture multiple stories of abuse spanning decades. And now you can get an idea of what’s to come by watching this lengthy and disturbing trailer.

Allegations of disturbing text messages sent by Armie Hammer started circulating in 2021, when Vanity Fair broke news that the Death on the Nile co-star sent sexually explicit messages to his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, that might have been intended for someone else. The rumors only escalated when a woman shared screenshots that the actor reportedly sent her that spoke to his interest in cannibalism , a fact that is corroborated in the trailer for House of Hammer.

The trailer for the upcoming Discovery+ documentary features exclusive interviews with Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, former exes of Armie Hammer. The former was repeatedly linked to Hammer when the scandal of his text messages made the rounds, even when Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was supposedly stepping in to try and get Hammer some help. And the most disturbing moments in the House of Hammer trailer is when these ladies show their phones to display the messages – or play the audio of the actor’s voice – that link him directly to several chilling messages.

But the documentary doesn’t stop there, according to Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, who had this to say ahead of the House of Hammer arriving on Discovery+ (opens in new tab) in September.

The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever. This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.

The docuseries is going to feature exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse. It will begin streaming on the service on September 2