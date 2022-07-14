The Latest Report In The Armie Hammer Saga Has Robert Downey Jr. Involved In Helping Him With Rehab

After numerous women came forward alleging abuse from Armie Hammer (yes, including those viral cannibalism texts), the Call Me By Your Name actor checked into a treatment center in Orlando, Florida and spent months there before checking out and returning to his home in the Cayman Islands. Amidst recent reports that Hammer is currently selling timeshares off the Caribbean , the latest is that Robert Downey Jr. may have been involved in paying for his rehab.

Robert Downey Jr., who has his own history with addiction recovery, reportedly paid for Armie Hammer’s nearly six months of treatment in Florida, per a Vanity Fair report, which cites a source close to Hammer. Additionally, the Iron Man actor is allegedly providing the fellow actor financial assistance until he gets back on his feet as well.

Armie Hammer checked into a rehabilitation facility in Florida on May 31, 2021 to undergo treatment for drug, alcohol and sex problems. According to this new information, the center was a 52-acre estate in Silver Springs particularly catering to clients with “high-visibility lifestyles” such as being business execs, politicians or entertainment professionals.

This past week, Armie Hammer’s low-profile life in the Cayman Islands was disrupted when a brochure claiming he is a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort spread alongside firsthand claims he is working at a resort. Following this going viral, Hammer is reportedly being “besieged by press” in the Caymans and has escaped to Los Angeles. Hammer is reportedly now staying at a home owned by Robert Downey Jr. and recently attended an A.A. meeting in Malibu as well.

The Hammer saga began in January 2021, when Instagram direct messages from the actor to a woman referenced his interest in “cutting” her toes, “drinking blood” and calling himself “100% a cannibal.” The woman who shared the screenshots also came forward to accuse the actor of a 2017 rape that allegedly involved him “repeatedly” slamming her face against a wall.

Additionally, one of Hammer’s ex girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich, backed up these claims by sharing her own experiences, where the actor reportedly told her he wanted to break her rib, “barbecue and eat it.” Another ex, Paige Lorenze, said he carved an “A” into her skin with a knife and also told her he wanted her to remove one of her ribs for his consumption.

Following these claims, Armie Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, who separated from Hammer in 2020, showed her support for the women . The TV personality and entrepreneur reportedly lives in Cayman Islands and is supporting Hammer as she can as she raises their two children.