Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Event: 8 Things We Know About What's Planned

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary is coming up, and it’s a cause for celebration amongst fans. Those who tuned into the 50th anniversary know that the BBC series takes these celebrations seriously, and is sure to load it with adventure and easter eggs for the most dedicated viewers. These upcoming specials are no exception, and we already know plenty of things fans should be excited about in regards to them.

Many fans that have followed the franchise for a long time, or are just returning after time away, all have something they can take away from this following breakdown of what we know about the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary festivities. Let’s dive in, and run through some of the major things currently known about this exciting time in the franchise.

3 Doctor Who Specials Will Air In November 2023

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will air in November of 2023 and will feature three episodes, per an official announcement from the series . While BBC America has been the home for the series in the United States in previous years, things will change in 2023. Disney+ will be the home for the upcoming specials, as well as future seasons of Doctor Who. It feels like we’re only a few steps away from seeing The Doctor and their companions appear in places like Disney World, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing!

Each Special Will Be An Hour Long

Doctor Who specials have varied in length over the years, so fans are always interested in how long specials will be when they’re announced. Thankfully, Doctor Who Magazine (via Radio Times ) ensured fans didn’t have to spend too long waiting for answers and revealed each special will be an hour long in length. That may seem shorter than the most recent past specials, but fans should remember that these specials will premiere on Disney+. Past specials aired on BBC America, and were broken up by commercial breaks. In short, it’s probable these specials will each take up a full hour.

Former Showrunner Russell T. Davies Returned For The Specials

For the first time in the modern era, a showrunner will return to lead Doctor Who . Russell T. Davies, who served as showrunner from Season 1 to 4, is largely known for David Tennant’s memorable run as The Doctor. Now, he’s back for these upcoming specials, as well as the season following, with Ncuti Gatwa’s incoming Doctor. His presence might draw past fans back for the 60th anniversary, and maybe even encourage them to stick around for more.

David Tennant, Catherine Tate, And Others Will Reprise Their Roles

Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary special has an absolutely stacked cast, and many of its actors have appeared in the series before. David Tennant will reprise his role as The Doctor , and Catherine Tate will return as his famed companion, Donna Noble. As far as other familiar faces, Jacqueline King will return as Donna’s mother, Sylvia, and Karl Collins will play Donna’s husband, Shaun. We also know that late actor Bernard Cribbins reprised his role Wilfred Mott before his death, which should be a treat for fans who loved his previous episodes.

Neil Patrick Harris And Yasmin Finney Join The Cast In New Roles

The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is a big event, so it’s not too surprising that some big names are appearing in the upcoming specials. Neil Patrick Harris will come into the series as a villain , and while there’s speculation that he’s playing a familiar character, we don't know who he is for sure. The current big guess from fans is he’s the Toymaker, an enemy The Doctor faced back in an episode that aired in the mid-1960s, but we’ll have to wait and see if that pans out.

Yasmin Finney, who those with a Netflix subscription may know from the series Heartstopper, will join the special under a name that has special meaning to audiences: Rose. It’s interesting that there’s yet another Rose in Doctor Who after the series said goodbye to Rose Tyler, but is there any relation between the two? We’ll likely have to wait for more answers on that, but the possibility is intriguing!

Incoming Doctor Actor Ncuti Gatwa Is Featured In The Trailer

Doctor Who fans know that actor Ncuti Gatwa is the next new actor to portray The Doctor, but there’s some ambiguity as to when he will appear. While most of the footage in the trailer for the special has shown David Tennant and others, Gatwa only appears in a brief bit toward the end. Take a look at the trailer and see Gatwa’s brief scene:

Russell T. Davies confirmed to Doctor Who Magazine (via Screenod.com ) that the scene with Ncuti Gatwa is edited. Davies revealed that the background is CGI to mask the actual location featured in that scene and that the real location would give too much away. It doesn’t definitively reveal whether or not Gatwa is in the special heavily, just in a small piece toward the end, or a post-credits scene, but his scene sounds significant.

A Character From The Comics Will Appear

One big reveal from the trailer was that a character made popular in Doctor Who’s comics will appear during the 60th anniversary special. For those who never got a chance to learn about Beep the Meep ahead of the anniversary, you’re in for a treat. While this little furball may look innocent and lovable, he’s actually an intergalactic war criminal. Beep would love to become a war lord with dominion over a chunk of the galaxy, which feels pretty ambitious for such a small little creature. Of course, Doctor Who villains often prove looks can be deceiving, so maybe there’s more to Beep than we realize.

Doctor Who Previously Revealed That Donna Noble Will Die If She Remembers The Doctor

One of the most shocking surprises of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary is that David Tennant’s Doctor will seemingly reunite with Donna Noble. Those who watch Doctor Who streaming might want to check out “ Journey’s End (opens in new tab)” which explained why this situation should never happen. The Doctor forcibly erased her memories of him to suppress the “Doctor Donna” part of her brain, which was killing her due to overload. The Doctor stated that if Donna saw him again and remembered him that she’d die, so, obviously, people are interested to see whether or not she’ll survive their next encounter.