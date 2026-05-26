Doctor Who May Not Air In 2026 After All. Why I Honestly Think That's OK

The original plan for Doctor Who's immediate future was to return during the 2026 TV schedule for at least the usual Christmas special, but a new rumor suggests that's no longer the case. The latest buzz makes it sounds like Billie Piper's return could be delayed until 2027. Truthfully, though, I think that's a good thing.

The latest report comes from The Sun, which claims the BBC is heavily considering scrapping Doctor Who's upcoming Christmas special to instead plan out a different holiday episode to air sometime around Easter 2027. It's allegedly tied to previously reported rumors that the show is struggling to find a new Doctor to replace Piper, who returned under the agreement that it'd be a one-and-done arrangement. If that's the case, I 100% support the decision to pull back the reins, because I think it's vital for the franchise to get its next casting right.

Doctor Who Needs To Quit Flying By The Seat Of Its Pants And Get A Solid Plan

Ever since the 60th anniversary specials, it feels as though Doctor Who is flying by the seat of its pants. Russell T. Davies has introduced game-changing reveals like bi-regeneration and The Doctor transforming back into past iterations, but with zero consequence or resolution. Just when it feels like we get an interesting concept the show could lean on or use for fresh storylines, it's tossed aside for the next big reveal or stunt casting.

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Davies has a lot of ideas, but he doesn't seem to know how to follow up on them. It was why I worried when he announced in late 2025 that he hadn't even started writing the Doctor Who Christmas special, and now seven months out, there are rumors that the BBC is balking at airing it.

Of course, this is all rumored, but I can't help but buy into it as someone tracking these stories on a regular basis. I also couldn't help but notice that while Russell T. Davies praised Saturday Night Live UK for its Doctor Who parody when Aimee Lou Wood was on, he had nothing to say about Ncuti Gatwa's somewhat harsh monologue directed at the show not long after. Perhaps the comments hit too close to home, or there's some ill feelings from the showrunner about how the series was forced to scramble amidst Gatwa's sudden exit?

Gap Years Are Not Novel For Doctor Who

While the headlines are all over Doctor Who needing to cancel a previously announced project, it's not as though gap years for the franchise are new. In fact, it was the norm for the sci-fi series until recent years, in which Russell T. Davies reduced the seasonal episode count in an effort to get more consistent yearly airings.

I can't say I'm 100% thrilled to hear we'll be going a full year without Doctor Who, but as a fan, I also think it's important that the BBC does what's best to ensure the series' long-term health. If the show doesn't have a new Doctor yet to lead the series, the last thing I want decision-makers to do is rush things and potentially leave the franchise in a worse position than it is currently. Ultimately, DW has the name recognition it can survive with a gap, so why not take the time and ensure there's a plan in place for long-term success?

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We'll keep an eye out for official news on what's going on with Doctor Who's Christmas special, and whether it'll be delayed or not. I'm sure there will be more rumors over the coming months, and if these latest ones are true, I'd imagine an official announcement is on the way.