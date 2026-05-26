'We Argued For A Lifetime Over A Pile Of Junk.' Dave Hester And Storage Wars Cast Offered To Cover Funeral Expenses
Plus Dave Hester paying his respects.
It’s been a few weeks since news broke that longtime Storage Wars star and family member Darrell Sheets had tragically died by suicide at 67. There had been worrying signs before his passing, as co-star Rene Nezhoda spoke out about cyberbullying incidents, and another acquaintance mentioned actions that felt like Sheets had been “tying up affairs.” As the Sheets family moved forward without him, his Storage Wars pals opened up about offering to help with the funeral.
After Sheets’ death, no traditional funeral was expected to be planned, and it took a few days for Sheets' son, Brandon, to come out and make a statement. Varying reports mentioned A&E’s former personality would likely be cremated, and if a celebration was planned, it would be “small” and “easy,” per Storage Wars star Dan Dotson.
However, a lot of the former Storage Wars family were saddened by the loss of their outspoken TV pal. In fact, a few of the stars like Brandi Passante and Dave Hester had been together when the news broke. The cast had offered to pitch in and help out the Sheets family as needed, per an Us Magazine report. Dotson (whose wife Laura is also on the show) told the outlet:
Dotson noted he knows the Storage Wars family but also the fans could use some closure after the events of the last month. Many would doubtless pay their “respects,’ but there’s also an element of privacy for the family that plays into funeral plans.
The cast may not have gotten a big celebration of life for their former onscreen pal, but his longtime rival and buddy Dave Hester ultimately told Court.News15 the events of the last few weeks have been devastating. He and Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets fought on TV for years, but they also loved each other.
Rip Darrell Sheets.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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