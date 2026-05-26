'We Argued For A Lifetime Over A Pile Of Junk.' Dave Hester And Storage Wars Cast Offered To Cover Funeral Expenses

It’s been a few weeks since news broke that longtime Storage Wars star and family member Darrell Sheets had tragically died by suicide at 67. There had been worrying signs before his passing, as co-star Rene Nezhoda spoke out about cyberbullying incidents , and another acquaintance mentioned actions that felt like Sheets had been “tying up affairs. ” As the Sheets family moved forward without him, his Storage Wars pals opened up about offering to help with the funeral.

After Sheets’ death, no traditional funeral was expected to be planned, and it took a few days for Sheets' son, Brandon, to come out and make a statement. Varying reports mentioned A&E’s former personality would likely be cremated, and if a celebration was planned, it would be “small” and “easy,” per Storage Wars star Dan Dotson.

[The family] might just do something small and quaint and easy for them. I know that we would all chip in and help and try to make it right for them if they had anything else in mind that they would want to do.

However, a lot of the former Storage Wars family were saddened by the loss of their outspoken TV pal. In fact, a few of the stars like Brandi Passante and Dave Hester had been together when the news broke. The cast had offered to pitch in and help out the Sheets family as needed, per an Us Magazine report. Dotson (whose wife Laura is also on the show) told the outlet:

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We just kind of talked about it a little bit [with Rene]. I’m sure the cast would be all good with [pitching in for funeral costs], and I’m sure production would be good, and the network would be good with doing something if they could just figure out what that something is.

Dotson noted he knows the Storage Wars family but also the fans could use some closure after the events of the last month. Many would doubtless pay their “respects,’ but there’s also an element of privacy for the family that plays into funeral plans.

The cast may not have gotten a big celebration of life for their former onscreen pal, but his longtime rival and buddy Dave Hester ultimately told Court.News15 the events of the last few weeks have been devastating. He and Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets fought on TV for years, but they also loved each other.

On TV, we argued for a lifetime over a pile of junk. I shouted ‘Yuup’ to drown him out. But in my heart I knew no one understood this business better than him. He once pulled a Picasso out of the ruins. He was a real gambler. His health hadn't been good over the past few years. He survived two heart surgeries. He should have been rowing on Lake Havasu, enjoying his life.

Rip Darrell Sheets.