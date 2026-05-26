Hilary Duff Seriously Shone In Plunging Dress During Her First AMA Appearance In Over 20 Years

Hilary Duff is strutting into summer like it’s 2003 all over again. After premiering her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover last week, the How I Met Your Father star made an appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday for the first time in more than 20 years. And just like she stunned on the cover of SI despite not wearing a bikini, she shone on the red carpet in a plunging silver gown.

It’s been 21 years since Hilary Duff last walked the red carpet at the AMAs in 2005, and she made quite the spectacular return in a shiny silver dress by Rabanne. Wide silver straps supported a plunging V-neckline, as the actress left her shoulders bare. Check out her look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Wow, more like Hilary BUFF, am I right? The Lizzie McGuire vet showed off a sleek silhouette in the floor-length dress, shining as brightly as any trophy. She kept the jewelry simple — sporting just some drop earrings and a couple of rings — and smartly kept the focus on the shimmering gown.

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Her hair was styled in a straight blowout with a center part, and she finished the look with shiny silver open-toed pumps to match her dress.

Hilary Duff has been candid about some insecurities regarding her body, saying she didn’t feel particularly model-worthy when she was first approached to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She’s been working with the fitness app Ladder to help her stay motivated, and whatever she’s doing is definitely working.

Many women can relate to what the singer/actress has gone through struggling with self-confidence, and it’s great to not only have her speak out about her experience but to see her push through these fears in order to have these experiences like modeling for SI and presenting at the AMAs.

(Image credit: Ladder)

Hilary Duff certainly seems to be back in the headlines a lot — and not just for that “toxic” mom group drama that we couldn’t turn away from. In February she released her sixth studio album luck... or something — her first since 2015 — which features a track called "We Don't Talk." The song went viral because it discusses her fractured relationship with sister Haylie Duff.

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It’s been great to see so much of her again, especially since she’s been touring with her new music. She’s even delighted fans by recreating her viral “With Love” dance. Hopefully all of these opportunities and show-stopping looks will lead to more on-screen roles.

She hasn’t acted since How I Met Your Father ended in 2023, but she is set to star and executive produce the upcoming drama Pretty Ugly, in which she plays a former teenage pageant queen who wants her 10-year-old daughter to follow in her footsteps. We don’t have a premiere date on the 2026 TV schedule for that yet, but it will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription when it hits the streamer.